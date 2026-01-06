Americans Appetite For Portugal Golden Visa Soars 60% In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lisbon, Portugal, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizenship Bay, a leading citizenship and residency consultancy firm, with a branch office in Portugal, revealed in its annual analysis 2024-2025 a 60% increase in inquiries and applications from US nationals for European residency programs, mainly for Portugal Golden Visa.

The analysis, based on insights collected by the company throughout 2025, showed that this growing demand was driven by a mix of wealthy investors, retirees, and families attracted by the myriad benefits of these programs, which include access to the Schengen area, promising business opportunities, and competitive cost of living. Portugal's lifestyle, and favourable tax options attract American investors.

Newly released data from Citizenship Bay reinforces recent insights, indicating that, according to 2024 data provided by Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo (AIMA), 20,959 Americans were registered in Portugal, an almost 50% increase from 2023's figure of 14,126, which accounted for 1.35% of all resident foreigners. Last year alone, around 4,800 new US residents were regularized. US nationals have secured 353 permits through the Greece Golden Visa Program, or 2.8 per cent of the total as of August 2024.

Zaid Aldayriyeh, Founder & Managing Director at Citizenship Bay, said:“Various factors are driving interest in Portugal's Golden Visa among U.S. citizens. According to our 2025 end-of-year report, about 37% are retirees or individuals seeking a 'Plan B' lifestyle abroad, 47% are investors aiming to diversify into stable international markets and to benefit from their IRA accounts, 5% are primarily pursuing second citizenship, while the remaining 11% are motivated by other personal or professional factors. This growing demand highlights how Portugal's Golden Visa is becoming increasingly attractive to Americans seeking both opportunity and stability overseas.”

“Over the past year, we have seen a clear uptick in interest from American clients,” said Lucia Leite, Regional Director at Citizenship Bay.“Motivated by the desire for greater flexibility and security, along with a growing interest in securing a Plan B, many Americans are exploring alternative residency options. The cost of living, including housing, daily expenses, and healthcare, is more affordable than in the US, allowing American retirees to maintain their pension benefits while enjoying a comfortable lifestyle.”

European Golden Visa programs are attracting American citizens looking for promising investment opportunities. Portugal's Golden Visa program has attracted €7.3 billion in foreign investment from 2014 to 2024. Applicants can invest in a qualified investment fund, such as private equity or venture capital funds, with a minimum of €500,000. They can also gain a golden visa by creating and maintaining ten new full-time jobs in line with Portugal's labor and social security standards.

Portugal is currently in the process of reviewing potential changes to its citizenship law to address housing and social challenges while maintaining investment possibilities to attract foreign capital. The new law mandates EU member states and Community of Portuguese Language Countries (CPLP) members to reside in Portugal for 7 years, and for all other nationalities, 10 years. However, industry experts expect sustained interest from Americans, despite the regulatory changes.

