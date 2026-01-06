Marijan Sivric Releases Your Focus S*Cks - A Practical Productivity Guide For Tech Workers
Drawing on nearly 20 years of experience as a technical consultant, solution architect, and project manager, Sivric argues that multitasking is one of the biggest productivity myths in modern work culture. Instead of complex systems or rigid routines, Your Focus S*cks offers simple, sustainable strategies rooted in how focus actually works.
About the Book
If you enjoyed Deep Work by Cal Newport, The 30-Day Productivity Plan by Damon Zahariades, or Zen To Done by Leo Babauta, Your Focus S*cks provides a refreshingly practical approach tailored especially for tech professionals.
Inside the book, readers will learn:
- Why multitasking destroys productivity-and what to do instead
- Simple, proven techniques to focus longer and work smarter
- Practical deep work methods that can be applied immediately
- Time-blocking strategies to reduce distractions
- How to build daily and weekly routines for focused work
- Ways to reduce stress without sacrificing performance
Whether you're a developer, consultant, designer, manager, or knowledge worker, Your Focus S*cks delivers actionable steps to help you stop reacting, start focusing, and produce meaningful work-even in a noisy digital environment.
About the Author
Marijan Sivric (also known as Mika) is a technical consultant, solution architect, and project manager with extensive experience helping international companies implement complex business software. He specializes in ERP optimization, data process improvement, and translating business needs into scalable technology solutions. Through his blog, Sivric shares insights on business software, digital transformation, and productivity, helping professionals work smarter and extract real value from enterprise systems.
Media Contact
Marijan Sivric
Email:...
Website/Blog:
### Your Focus S*cks is available now in Kindle Edition and CraveBooks for professionals ready to reclaim focus, reduce stress, and do their best work with intention.
