Curative Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, And Forecast To 2030: Value-Based Pricing Gains Traction, Enhancing Global Market Access

The Global Curative Therapeutics Market will grow from USD 485.21 Million in 2024 to USD 762.72 Million by 2030 at a 7.83% CAGR. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the substantial global burden of chronic and rare diseases, coupled with continuous advancements in biotechnological platforms such as gene editing and cell therapies, and increasing investments in research and development accelerating the pipeline of novel candidates.

Key Market Drivers

Breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy represent a paramount driver for the global curative therapeutics market, fundamentally reshaping treatment paradigms for previously intractable diseases. These advanced modalities offer potential for one-time cures by correcting underlying genetic defects or harnessing the body's immune system to combat illness.

The accelerating pace of innovation, evidenced by novel therapeutic approvals, signifies platform maturation. According to RegMedNet, in May 2025, "FDA-Approved Cell and Gene Therapies", the US Food and Drug Administration approved nine cell and gene therapy products in 2024, targeting conditions such as cancer, hemophilia B, and aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. This demonstrates expanding regulatory confidence and the broader scope of conditions amenable to these revolutionary approaches.

Key Market Challenges

A significant challenge impeding the expansion of the Global Curative Therapeutics Market is the high upfront cost associated with developing and delivering these complex therapies. This factor directly creates affordability concerns for healthcare systems and patients, consequently limiting widespread access and consistent reimbursement for treatments, even those demonstrating high efficacy. Such substantial costs strain national healthcare budgets and individual patient finances, thereby hindering the broader adoption necessary for robust market growth.

Key Market Trends

Increased Payer Acceptance of Value-Based Pricing for Curative Therapies is significantly influencing the global curative therapeutics market by providing new frameworks for drug reimbursement. This trend addresses the substantial upfront costs of these advanced treatments by linking payment to predefined clinical outcomes or long-term efficacy, thereby reducing financial risk for healthcare systems and fostering greater market access. This approach encourages a shift from volume-based to value-based healthcare, where the economic burden is shared, and therapies are evaluated on their demonstrated patient benefit.

Key Market Players Profiled:



Pfizer, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi S.A.

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Novartis AG

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Curative Therapeutics Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Type:



Biology Modifying Drugs

Gene Therapies Cell Therapies

By Indication:



Cancer

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Rare Diseases

Hepatitis C Others

By End User:



Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutions Others

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

