Xtreme One Entertainment Adds UFC Hall Of Famer Robbie“Ruthless” Lawler To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI), parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), today announced that Robbie“Ruthless” Lawler, UFC Hall of Famer and former UFC Welterweight Champion, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

Lawler brings more than twenty years of elite, global experience at the highest levels of professional mixed martial arts, having competed across the UFC, Strikeforce, and EliteXC. Recognized worldwide for his longevity, competitiveness, and professionalism, Lawler adds high-impact strategic perspective, athlete credibility, and brand authority as Xtreme One continues to scale its position in live sports and combat entertainment.

“Robbie represents the gold standard of toughness, professionalism, and authenticity in MMA,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment.“As XFC continues to establish itself as a premier development platform for the Next Generation of MMATM athletes, Robbie's insight will help ensure our organization remains focused on competitive excellence, athlete advancement, and long-term brand strength.”

Lawler captured the UFC Welterweight Championship in 2014 and later earned induction into the UFC Hall of Fame following a career defined by iconic championship performances and some of the most widely recognized bouts in the sport's history. He retired from professional competition in 2023 with a decisive first-round knockout victory in his final UFC appearance.

“Robbie has lived every stage of the fighter journey, from prospect to champion to Hall of Famer,” said Randel Aleman, COO of XFC.“That firsthand experience is invaluable as we continue building a system that develops athletes the right way and prepares them for success at the highest levels of the sport.”

Lawler joins an Xtreme One Board of Directors that includes WWE Superstar and Global Brand Ambassador Ettore“Big E” Ewen, Fox Sports broadcaster Jenny Taft, and additional executives with experience across media, global sponsorships, finance, and marketing. Together, the Board provides governance, oversight, and strategic guidance as the Company advances its long-term growth initiatives.

“Adding Robbie to our Board further strengthens the leadership foundation of Xtreme One,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman of the Board.“As we execute on our growth strategy in 2026 and beyond, Robbie's stature, experience, and credibility reinforce the level at which this company is operating.”

“I've spent my career around organizations that succeed because they're built with discipline and purpose,” said Lawler.“Xtreme One and XFC have a clear vision for athlete development and the future of MMA. I'm proud to contribute at the board level and help shape what comes next.”

Xtreme One is currently conducting a Regulation Crowdfunding offering through a registered funding portal. Investors seeking additional information regarding the offering should visit:

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCID: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced 13 nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on beIN Sports, Band Sports Brazil, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing list of media platforms.

For more information, visit or.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Xtreme One undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

