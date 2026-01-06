Astrabit Registers As A U.S. Broker-Dealer, One Of The First Firms To Be Granted FINRA Membership For Digital Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AstraBit was granted FINRA membership on December 16, 2025. Broker-Dealer registration is publicly available on FINRA BrokerCheck (CRD #331540) as of December 23, 2025.

New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstraBit was granted membership by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on December 16, 2025, registering as a broker-dealer in the United States. Broker-dealer registration is publicly listed on FINRA BrokerCheck (CRD #331540). This milestone for AstraBit reflects our commitment to a regulatory- and compliance-first approach, where applicable laws and regulatory requirements are evaluated and integrated as part of the product design and deployment. It also reflects our focus as a digital-first firm, operating through a fully digital infrastructure to support digital asset markets within established regulatory frameworks.

“Our FINRA membership affirms that digital asset firms can innovate while meeting the same accountability standards as traditional finance,” said Nicholas Bentivoglio, CEO and Co-Founder of AstraBit.“This step reflects AstraBit's commitment to a compliance-first approach and our belief that long-term trust and leadership in digital markets come from transparency, oversight, and accountability.”

Why Regulation Matters

The digital asset sector has long been characterized by questionable practices, rapid innovation, and inconsistent oversight. AstraBit believes that for the industry to mature, investor protections must align with technological progress. AstraBit's FINRA membership reflects our view that clear operational standards and transparency are important considerations as digital asset markets continue to mature.

Current Capabilities

AstraBit continues to develop digital-first financial tools designed to support both retail and institutional investors. These tools are already live and available to AstraBit users today:



Automated trading tools that provide infrastructure to execute chosen strategies across multiple centralized and decentralized exchanges.



Portfolio analysis solutions informed by modern portfolio theory, designed to support user risk assessment and decision-making.



Freemium + Loyalty credit-based access, lowering cost barriers for new users and continued use for existing users.



DeFi integrations through AstraBlox, including regulated tokenized vaults, real-world asset tokenization, and regulated offerings (Reg S/A/D).





Regulated Tokenized vaults, which refer to blockchain-based structures designed to represent pooled digital or traditional assets under defined terms.





Regulated Real-world asset tokenization, which involves creating digital representations of traditional assets, such as financial instruments, on a blockchain.

Regulated offerings (Reg S/A/D), which refer to securities offerings conducted pursuant to applicable exemptions under U.S. securities laws and limited to eligible investors where required.

Commitment to Accountability

Since its founding, AstraBit has emphasized accountability as a guiding principle. The company believes that for digital assets to achieve long-term legitimacy, market participants must adhere to standards of transparency and oversight comparable to traditional finance.

“This milestone comes with responsibility,” said Bentivoglio.“Our role is to help bridge today's innovations with tomorrow's regulated markets, and accountability will remain central to how we operate.”

About AstraBit

AstraBit is a U.S.-based, veteran-owned, Broker-Dealer and financial technology firm offering automated trading, portfolio analysis, and emerging decentralized finance tools. AstraBit's regulated securities offerings are done as a registered broker-dealer in the United States, and we seek to align innovation with accountability in digital asset markets. For more information, visit

Disclosure: This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security or digital asset, nor should it be considered financial, investment, tax, or trading advice. Digital assets are speculative and involve a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment. Not all AstraBit services are broker-dealer services, nor are they regulated by the SEC or FINRA. Only services explicitly identified by us should be considered as such. Other services may involve non-regulated digital assets and do not receive the protections applicable to regulated activities, including but not limited to the investor protections offered by the SIPC, etc. Past performance, including hypothetical or back-tested results, does not guarantee future performance, and AstraBit makes no guarantee of profit or return. You should consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decision or relying on AstraBit products or services. AstraBit operates through CPT Capital LLC (d/b/a AstraBit, AstraBlox, and AstraEx), a U.S. Broker-Dealer registered with the SEC and a FINRA member. For more information, visit FINRA BrokerCheck () and use CRD #331540.

