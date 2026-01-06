Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Public Invited To Nominate Teachers For Award From Idaho Humanities Council


2026-01-06 01:16:05
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) needs your help celebrating the amazing teachers in your community! The IHC invites members of the public to nominate teachers across Idaho, who are doing exceptional work in Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms, for the newly-named Hester Spackman Outstanding Educator Award. This award, named for the teacher whose family built the home of the IHC, recognizes humanities teachers around Idaho who are making outstanding contributions to teaching history, literature, law, foreign language, government and philosophy. In 2025, the IHC recognized teachers from Boise, Moscow, and Rexburg for this award.

Submit your nomination, see past winners, and learn more details about the award at educatoraward/.

