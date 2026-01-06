Redkey Gordon Law Secures $1.35 Million Settlement For A Shoulder Injury

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Southern California man has reached a $1.35 million settlement after suffering a rare shoulder injury that went undiagnosed and untreated for months following a serious fall. After enduring prolonged pain, limited mobility, and difficulty accessing care, the client turned to Redkey Gordon Law Corp, a firm known for its hands-on approach to complex personal injury cases.

What began as persistent discomfort became a life-altering condition, one that affected the client's ability to work, move, and maintain his independence. By the time the firm stepped in, the injury had already disrupted every aspect of his daily life.

An Uncommon Injury That Slipped Through the Cracks:

Initial evaluations failed to identify the true nature of the injury. It wasn't until months later that specialists discovered a fracture involving the scapula, where a small bone fragment had remained loose and unhealed, causing ongoing, severe pain with movement.

“This was not a typical shoulder injury,” said Robert Gordon, founding partner of Redkey Gordon Law Corp.“The damage was clear, but it didn't fit neatly into conventional orthopedic categories, which made it harder for providers to act.”

Because the condition was rare and poorly understood, the client struggled to find a surgeon willing to take the case.

A Legal Team That Prioritized Medical Access First:

Rather than waiting on the legal system, Redkey Gordon Law Corp immediately focused on connecting the client with a qualified surgeon through their established medical network. The surgery, once performed, removed the loose bone fragment and resulted in significant pain relief.“Once the surgery was completed and his pain resolved, it confirmed just how necessary that procedure was,” Gordon noted.

The medical documentation generated by the surgery became a cornerstone of the legal case, clearly establishing the injury's severity and the system's earlier failure to address it.

Preparing for Trial Changed the Settlement Trajectory:

While the client focused on healing, the firm launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the fall, collecting evidence of unsafe conditions and liability. Attorneys built a trial-ready case that accounted for:

- Physical and emotional suffering

- Years of lost income

- Ongoing impact on quality of life

Though the matter was ultimately resolved through mediation, the firm's courtroom preparation helped drive negotiations. Just months before trial, the parties agreed to a $1.35 million settlement.

Helping the Client Reclaim His Life:

For the client, the outcome wasn't just financial, it was transformational. After surgery and resolution of the case, he is now pain-free and able to return to work and everyday life.

“Our goal is never just compensation,” said Jude Redkey, co-founding partner.“It's about restoring stability; physically, emotionally, and financially. That's what this case delivered.”

About Redkey Gordon Law Corp:

Redkey Gordon Law Corp is a California-based personal injury law firm representing individuals harmed by unsafe conditions, negligence, or misconduct. Founded by Robert Gordon and Jude Redkey, the firm is known for its commitment to detailed case preparation, access to top-tier medical experts, and client-first representation throughout the litigation process.