INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Nutanix, Inc. - NTNX

The investigation concerns whether Nutanix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 25, 2025, Nutanix reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, including revenue near the bottom end of the Company's prior guidance. Nutanix attributed the results to a late quarter“revenue shift from Q1 to future periods” caused by increased customer demand for flexible start dates and the growth of Nutanix's business through third-party original equipment manufacturer partners. As a result, Nutanix lowered its full-year revenue projection from a range of $2.9 billion to $2.94 billion to a range of $2.82 billion to $2.86 billion.

On this news, Nutanix's stock price fell $10.43 per share, or 17.8%, to close at $48.34 per share on November 26, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

