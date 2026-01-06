The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Welcomes New Manufacturers, Returning Favorites, And Immersive Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Washington, D.C. Auto Show returns to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center with an exciting mix of new manufacturers, returning fan favorites, and engaging experiences that continue to make the show a destination for automotive discovery. Featuring the full lineup of brands listed on the official show website, the 2026 event brings together innovation, performance, and hands-on interaction for attendees of all interests.

This year's show introduces new manufacturers to the floor, including Harley-Davidson and VinFast, expanding the scope of vehicles and mobility on display. Their addition reflects the evolving automotive landscape and gives attendees the opportunity to explore bold design, electric innovation, and alternative approaches to transportation alongside more traditional automotive offerings. The 2026 show also welcomes back familiar and beloved brands, including Land Rover, whose return adds to the excitement with a renewed presence on the show floor.

Major manufacturers such as Kia, Chevrolet, Toyota, Tesla, Polestar, Subaru, and others will showcase a wide range of vehicles from everyday drivers to standout models and advanced electric platforms. Kia will spotlight vehicles including the Telluride Hybrid Prototype and the 2027 Telluride X-Pro SX-Prestige AWD, while Polestar highlights its performance-driven electric lineup with vehicles like the Polestar 3. Across the floor, attendees can explore vehicles that emphasize capability, sustainability, and next-generation technology.

One of the most anticipated elements of the 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the return of exclusive outdoor Ride & Drive experiences from Kia, Chevrolet, Toyota, Tesla, and Polestar, giving guests the chance to experience these vehicles beyond the show floor. Inside the convention center, interactive exhibits are integrated throughout the space, encouraging hands-on exploration and deeper engagement with brands and their technologies.

Subaru brings back its popular Subaru Loves Pets adoption event, inviting attendees to meet adoptable animals and connect with local shelters, continuing a meaningful tradition that blends community, purpose, and the automotive experience.

With new names joining the show, trusted brands returning, and immersive activations throughout the convention center, the 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show offers attendees a compelling opportunity to explore what's happening now and what's coming next across the automotive industry.

More details, exhibitor update, and ticket information are available at washingtonautoshow. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifestime opportunity to celebrate 250 with the cars America drives.

Show dates and times: Friday, January 23, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 24, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 25, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 26 through Thursday, January 29, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 30, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 31, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, February 1, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2026 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation through its brand-new DC eDrives experience. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2026 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 23 through February 1, 2026.





