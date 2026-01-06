Great Lakes Region Effectively Ends Landfilling For Commercial Fish“Waste”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP) announced today that the region has effectively ended the practice of landfilling fish“waste”-heads, guts, skin, and scales--generated by the commercial fish industry. Forty-four companies have now signed the Governors' and Premiers' 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge, which commits them to productively using all parts of the fish they handle. Together, these companies account for over 30 million pounds of fish annually, which is about 90% of the Great Lakes commercial catch by volume.

The Great Lakes are home to sizeable commercial fisheries and growing aquaculture and fish processing sectors. Yet, in most cases, only the fillets are eaten, while the remaining material is often discarded or relegated to low-value uses. Through the Pledge, the region is approaching 100% utilization of each fish caught, raised, or processed there. And GSGP's 100% fish initiative is helping increase the value of these materials by identifying new, higher-value uses, such as fish leather, meal, and oil. This helps increase revenue, creates new jobs, and supports rural economic development while reducing emissions and improving the resilience of Great Lakes fisheries.

In 2026, GSGP will continue to invite companies to join the Pledge and work toward 100% participation. Work will also grow with aquaculture companies and fish cleaning stations in the region. Incorporating fish cleaning stations will create new opportunities to build local collection, handling, and processing pathways that convert“waste” into inputs for new products and markets.

“This milestone reflects the leadership of companies across the Great Lakes seafood value chain-commercial fishers, aquaculture producers, and processors-who are proving that full fish utilization is practical,” said David Naftzger, Executive Director of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers.“By working to use more of each fish, these organizations are reducing waste, strengthening their businesses, and helping open new markets for Great Lakes-sourced products. We are excited to build on our momentum in 2026 by expanding the Pledge and productively using more raw material across the region.”

“Across the Great Lakes, fishing businesses like ours have already been finding ways to put more of the fish to use, and this Pledge helps align and accelerate that progress,” said Charlie Henriksen, owner of Henriksen Fisheries and Wisconsin commercial fishery advocate.“By committing publicly to full utilization, we're strengthening our businesses and keeping working waterfronts viable across the region.”

“As an aquaculture producer, we focus every day on efficiency and responsible practices-and using 100% of each fish is a natural extension of that commitment,” said Michael Sellitti, Owner of Skytop Springs Fish Farm.“The Pledge pushes all of us to innovate, reduce waste, and create new value from material that used to be overlooked.”

“At John O's Foods, we know that every fish represents both livelihood and responsibility, and we're proud to commit to using more of each one,” said John Omstead, Owner of John O's Foods.“The 100% Great Lakes Fish Pledge is helping create the partnerships and product pathways that turn byproducts into new revenue and keep this industry strong across the region.”

“When you work with fish every day, you see how much value is left behind if we only focus on fillets,” said Dennis VanLandschoot, CEO of VanLandschoot & Sons Fish Market and Committee Member of the Lake Superior Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee.“The Pledge gives our industry a clear commitment and shared direction to reduce waste, build new markets for byproducts, and keep Great Lakes fish supporting jobs and communities long-term.

More information on 100% Great Lakes Fish, including a copy of the Pledge, is available at .