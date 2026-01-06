DETROIT TOWING ASSOCIATION VOICES CONCERN OVER MICHIGAN HOUSE BILLS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As professional first responders working in a dangerous occupation with a fatality rate 15 times higher than the national average for other occupations, members of the Detroit Towing Association (DTA) are raising serious concerns over proposed legislation currently in the Michigan House of Representatives Regulatory Reform Committee.

With objection to HB 5146, 5147, 5148 and 4149, the DTA advises that it is unfair and unwarranted to use price capping to solve the problems of a few bad actors. Tow Truck Operators, like all occupations, deserve to earn a fair, market rate with increases when necessary. The DTA advocates for public education of ethical towing practices and against predatory towing practices, however, setting a price cap will harm an industry already under severe regulatory pressure.

Instead of price capping, the DTA recommends each region form a“Tow Rate Commission” similar to what is done in Detroit. The Tow Rate Commission, appointed by City Council, performs extensive market research, analysis, and deliberation to determine rates for the City's Police Authorized Towers (PAT). These rates can serve as a guide and benchmark for the region.

A second objection is to the recommendation that the tow truck driver must obtain a contract with the motorist before towing their vehicle.“This is extremely dangerous,” said DTA Vice President Julie Semma.“It would both delay help to the motorist and put both the motorist and tow truck operator in danger should they be discussing a contract roadside with vehicles passing exceeding 55 MPH,” she said.

The Detroit Towing Association is Southeast Michigan's Towing Authority with a combined 600+ years of industry experience, contributing more than $15,000,000 annually to the local economy.

We invite any legislator and their staff to ride along with us and experience first-hand the day-to-day operations and challenges of the towing industry. Please contact us at... or call 313.355.2865.