Classgaga Announces Spring 2026 Grant Recipients And Expanded AI Tools For Math Instruction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ClassGaga today announced the recipients of its Spring 2026 ClassGaga Math Learning Program grants, supporting a multi-state cohort of schools implementing personalized, standards-aligned math instruction powered by AI. The Spring 2026 cohort builds on insights from prior grant cycles and reflects major platform upgrades shaped directly by teacher and school feedback.

The Spring 2026 grants provide full funding for ClassGaga licenses, analytics, AI tools, and professional learning, enabling schools to focus on instructional quality and student learning without budget barriers.

The Spring 2026 cohort includes schools serving diverse student populations across multiple states:

- School District of Arcadia - Wisconsin

- Gregg County Special Education SSA - Texas

- Wayzata High School - Minnesota

- Ella P. Stewart Academy for Girls - Ohio

- Ridgeway IB Middle School - Tennessee

- St. Alphonsus Catholic School - California

- Manhattan Charter School - New York

- New York School for the Deaf - New York

(Additional recipient schools may be announced as implementation begins.)

The ClassGaga Math Learning Program is designed to support students in grades 1 through 12, with curriculum coverage through Algebra 2. Schools in the Spring 2026 cohort may implement ClassGaga as a stand-alone curriculum or as a supplemental program integrated into existing instructional blocks, while using real-time mastery data to guide instructional decisions.

A defining feature of the program is its emphasis on actionable insight for educators. Teachers and administrators receive access to Insight360 analytics and Coach Gaga, an AI-powered educator agent that translates student performance data into concrete next steps, including targeted scaffolds and instructional resources.

Spring 2026 grant recipients will be among the first cohorts to fully benefit from significant upgrades to the ClassGaga platform, introduced for 2026 after extensive collaboration with partner schools.

Key updates include:

- New Math Teacher Tools that centralize lesson planning, workbook creation, and progress communication

- Coach Gaga and Insight360 accessible directly from the Teacher Portal home page, reducing clicks and making high-impact insights easier to reach

- Improved grade-level alignment for early learners, strengthening visibility into early math development

These enhancements were designed to improve educator workflows while preserving the core classroom experience. No new training is required for teachers to begin using the upgraded Teacher Portal, and optional spring sessions will be available for schools that want deeper support.

As with prior grant cycles, Spring 2026 recipients participate in a structured implementation partnership that includes up to six hours of customized professional learning, delivered based on school needs. Returning partner schools will receive dedicated sessions focused on advanced use of the new Math Teacher Tools and deeper application of Coach Gaga and Insight360.

Selected schools will also be offered a tailored impact study examining student progress and implementation outcomes over the grant period. Findings contribute to ClassGaga's ongoing research efforts and broader understanding of effective math instruction across grade levels.

The Spring 2026 cohort reflects ClassGaga's continued commitment to building with schools. Insights from earlier grant cycles have informed both platform design and program structure, reinforcing ClassGaga's focus on coherence, usability, and instructional relevance.

“We see these grants as true partnerships,” said Dr. Jeff Wang, Chief Learning Officer at ClassGaga.“Each cohort helps us refine how AI and data can meaningfully support teachers while strengthening math learning for students.”

About ClassGaga

ClassGaga empowers educators with AI-driven tools and actionable data to deliver personalized, standards-aligned math instruction. The platform supports students in grades 1 through 12 and can be implemented as a stand-alone curriculum or as a supplemental resource that complements existing materials.