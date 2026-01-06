Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
REXEL: Change In Rexel's Financial Agenda


Change in Rexel's financial agenda


Initially planned for February 12, 2026, the publication of Rexel's full-year 2025 results and the conference call have been moved forward to Wednesday, February 11, 2026 after market close.

This change is due to numerous companies' results in the Capital Goods sector scheduled for February 12. Further information related to time and connection details will be communicated in the coming weeks.



ABOUT REXEL GROUP


Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets: residential, non-residential, and industrial. The Group supports its residential, non-residential, and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production, and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,875 branches in 17 countries, with more than 26,550 employees. The Group's sales were €19.3 billion in 2024.
Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: MSCI World, CAC Next 20, SBF 120, CAC Large 60, CAC SBT 1.5 NR, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, and STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Sustainable Europe 120 and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025, in recognition of its performance in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
