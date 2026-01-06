Hailo Accelerates Edge AI Adoption Across Consumer And Commercial Markets Demonstrated Live At CES 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hailo, the leading chipmaker of edge AI processors, is returning to CES 2026 to demonstrate that AI at the edge has moved decisively into a mass-market reality – directly in the hands of everyday creators, embedded in major commercial systems, and evolving into a new class of devices capable of understanding, responding, and operating independently at the edge.

“AI is reaching more users, devices, and industries than ever before, and Hailo is accelerating that expansion,” said Orr Danon, CEO of Hailo.“We're making it possible for anyone to run AI locally, for enterprises to depend on edge intelligence at scale, and for a new generation of autonomous, context-aware systems to emerge. Together, these advancements mark a clear shift toward intelligence that operates where it creates the most value. CES gives us the opportunity to show what has been achieved and what the next chapter of AI at the edge can deliver.”

Visitors can experience Hailo's AI Accelerators (Hailo-8 and Hailo-10H) and AI Vision Processors (Hailo-15) in live demonstrations at the Venetian Hotel Suite 29-310 and the Israel Pavilion, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall Booth #6559.

Edge AI for Everyone: Expanding Access to On-Device GenAI

With the world's largest edge AI developer community and a robust and mature software suite, Hailo is delivering advanced on-device AI to early developers, educators, makers and hobbyists – enabling generative AI and vision AI applications to run locally and privately on compact, affordable hardware.

Hailo is showcasing two breakthrough partner products:

ASUS UGen300 USB AI Accelerator: ASUS is announcing today the world's first USB edge AI accelerator, empowered by Hailo-10H, enabling laptops and other edge computers to run secure, offline classic and generative AI workloads through a ubiquitous plug-in device.

Raspberry Pi AI HAT+: Hailo will showcase demos built on the AI HAT+ empowered by Hailo-8 and Hailo-8L, which are already endorsed by tens of thousands of developers and makers.

These solutions lower the barrier to working with on-device GenAI, empowering individuals to locally run workloads that previously depended on complex or cloud-hosted systems.

Edge AI in Deployment: Commercial Systems Empowered by Hailo Across Global Markets

Hailo's technology is already deployed commercially by some of the world's largest and most influential brands in security & surveillance, retail, robotics, and healthcare, delivering real-time intelligence in environments where latency, connectivity, and privacy limitations demand on-device processing. Demonstrations at CES include:

Security & Surveillance: The Hailo AI vision processors offer out-of-the-box advanced camera functionality including AI-ISP powered denoising in extreme low light scenarios, dynamic privacy masking, and state-of-the-art search and indexing capabilities. Demonstrations will also include smart cameras from Truen and Vicon empowered by the Hailo-15 AI vision processors featuring superior image quality and advanced analytics, and the eXpedite x-ray bag screening technology from Evolv, in cooperation with Hailo partner Advantech, supporting accelerated and autonomous threat detection for efficient and accurate scanning and reduced queuing in crowded public spaces.

Retail: A computer-vision checkout system from Fujitsu, who is the first to bring to market the HP AI module empowered by Hailo-10H that streamlines the shopping experience and reduces shrinkage.

Robotics: Husqvarna's latest model of autonomous lawn mower, empowered by AI vision technology for more accurate navigation, preventing collision with obstacles and wildlife on the lawn.

Healthcare: Akara's privacy-preserving thermal sensing platform, powered by Hailo-8 edge AI, which improves operation room efficiency by automatically capturing surgical events and coordinating OR workflows, eliminating manual documentation and notifying staff exactly when they're needed.

Edge AI of the Future: Conversational, Agentic, GenAI at the Edge

Looking ahead, Hailo is demonstrating how advanced GenAI has the potential to run directly on the device to deliver instant, reliable understanding and response. In security and surveillance, this means security systems equipped with vision-language capabilities that can search, summarize, and interpret scenes at high accuracy and low latency.

In the automotive domain, Hailo is working with global OEMs and Tier1s to create intelligent, contextual and valuable driving experiences. In its suite as well as the Israel Pavilion, Hailo will be showcasing a live demonstration of a GenAI-based in-cabin assistant leveraging LLMs and VLMs to promote safer and more comfortable driving.

“As market dynamics shift rapidly, from rising component costs to the growing instability of cloud infrastructure, the need for AI that is fast, private, and always available has never been clearer. Generative AI will only become more essential, and on-device intelligence is the key to making it truly reliable. With a thriving ecosystem of developers, customers, and partners, Hailo is uniquely positioned to lead this transition and bring advanced GenAI capabilities to millions of devices worldwide,” concluded Danon.

For more information about Hailo's AI processors for edge devices, visit , and to schedule a meeting with Hailo at CES, click here. For high-res imagery, click here.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo's processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated vision and generative AI tasks in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including security & surveillance, automotive, smart homes, industrial and others.

###