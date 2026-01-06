403
Pella Leads America's Most Trusted® Studies For Front Entry Doors And Patio Doors
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Lifestory Research today announced the results of two national consumer trust studies examining brand trust across the residential door market - the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Front Entry Door Study and the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Patio Door Study. Both studies identified Pella as the most trusted brand, reinforcing its strong reputation across multiple product segments within the broader window and door category.
Pella's leadership in both front-entry and patio doors builds on its broader brand presence in the industry, which was also recognized as the 2026 America's Most Trusted® Window Brand. Taken together, these findings indicate consistent consumer confidence in Pella's products, craftsmanship, and long-term performance across openings that are key functional and architectural elements of the home.
America's Most Trusted® Front Entry Door Brand
The Lifestory Research 2026 America's Most Trusted® Front Entry Door Study identified Pella as the most trusted front entry door brand among consumers shopping for new door options for their homes. Pella received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 110.8 and a five-star trust rating, the highest overall trust ranking among the most widely recognized front entry door brands evaluated in the study.
The 2026 rankings are based on 6,237 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for front entry doors within the past 12 months. The study evaluated nine leading brands commonly considered by shoppers, including Pella, Andersen, Stanley, Weather Shield, Milgard, Sierra Pacific, JELD-WEN, Therma-Tru, and Masonite.
While several manufacturers received positive trust ratings, Pella ranked first, followed closely by Andersen, then Stanley, Weather Shield, Milgard, Sierra Pacific, JELD-WEN, Therma-Tru, and Masonite, which rounded out the remaining positions in the 2026 study.
For more information, visit the study page: .
America's Most Trusted® Patio Door Brand
In a separate consumer trust study focused on rear patio doors, Pella was again identified as the most trusted brand among shoppers evaluating patio door options for their homes. Pella received a Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.1 and a five-star trust rating, the highest among the most widely recognized patio door brands in the ranking.
The 2026 America's Most Trusted® Patio Door Study is based on 6,411 consumer opinions from individuals across the United States who reported actively shopping for patio doors within the past year. As with the front entry door study, the ranking evaluated nine leading national brands, including Pella, Andersen, Stanley, Weather Shield, Milgard, Marvin, Therma-Tru, JELD-WEN, and Masonite.
For more information, visit the study page: .
About the America's Most Trusted® Study
The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the longest-running independent research program that examines consumers' opinions on brand trust. Lifestory Research conducts the annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit .
About Lifestory Research®
Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. For more information, please visit .
About America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:
/press-release-info-rules
Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.
