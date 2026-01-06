Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sodexo: Monthly Disclosure On Share Capital And Voting Rights On December 31, 2025


2026-01-06 12:16:21
Regulated Information


Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 6, 2026

Sodexo: Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers


Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number
of shares		 Actual voting
rights *		 Theoretical voting rights **

December 31, 2025
147,454,887
215,840,029
218,066,504


* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025
    consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization
    (as at October 22, 2025)

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Legal
Juliette KLEIN
+33 1 57 75 80 27
...		 Olivia GUILLAUME
+33 6 15 20 99 48
...


Attachment

  • Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights December 31, 2025 (1)

