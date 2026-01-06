Sodexo: Monthly Disclosure On Share Capital And Voting Rights On December 31, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Regulated Information





Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 6, 2026

Sodexo: Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers



Registered name of the issuer: SODEXO

255, quai de la Bataille de Stalingrad – 92130 ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX

Date Total number

of shares Actual voting

rights * Theoretical voting rights **

December 31, 2025



147,454,887

215,840,029

218,066,504



* Actual voting rights: all of the Company shares have the same voting rights, except for treasury shares which do not have voting rights and registered shares held for more than four years, which have double voting rights.

** Theoretical voting rights: the number of theoretical voting rights is calculated based on the shares having either single or double voting rights, including treasury shares which would normally be temporarily deprived of voting rights.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures



24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025

consolidated revenues

426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025 #2 France-based private employer worldwide

43 countries

80 million consumers served daily 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at October 22, 2025)

Contacts



Investor Relations Corporate Legal Juliette KLEIN

+33 1 57 75 80 27

... Olivia GUILLAUME

+33 6 15 20 99 48

...





Attachment

Monthly disclosure on share capital and voting rights December 31, 2025 (1)