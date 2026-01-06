House Cleaning Solutions Highlights Long-Standing Residential Cleaning Services Across The East Valley

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MESA, AZ, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESA, AZ - January 06, 2026 - -

House Cleaning Solutions, a family-owned residential cleaning company based in Mesa, Arizona, announced that its primary residential cleaning services are becoming more visible to households across additional East Valley communities. While the company has served homes throughout the region for many years, this update is intended to clarify the structure and availability of its established service model for residents in Gilbert, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Chandler, Tempe, Scottsdale, and San Tan Valley.

Founded in 2004, House Cleaning Solutions has built a long-standing presence across the East Valley through consistent residential service, steady scheduling practices, and a team-based cleaning structure. Company representatives explained that this announcement does not reflect a new service launch or market expansion, but rather an effort to more clearly communicate how its core residential cleaning services operate for households that may be less familiar with the company's approach.







The company's primary residential cleaning service centers on recurring maintenance designed to support everyday household need. Over nearly two decades, this service model has been refined through ongoing field experience, homeowner feedback, and internal training. By increasing visibility across additional East Valley communities, House Cleaning Solutions aims to help residents better understand a system that has long been in place throughout the region.

House Cleaning Solutions follows standardized residential cleaning procedures that include dusting, vacuuming, thorough mopping, kitchen care, bathroom cleaning, and surface sanitizing. Each home is supported by personalized notes that document preferences, surface considerations, high-traffic areas, and household-specific details. These notes guide cleaning teams during every visit and support consistency across recurring appointments.

The company noted that interest from surrounding communities has grown steadily as East Valley neighborhoods continue to expand. Many households have sought cleaning services that prioritize predictable routines and clear communication rather than one-time or irregular visits. This feedback led the company to place greater emphasis on clearly outlining how its primary residential cleaning service supports long-term home care.

Owner Virginia Fiacco stated that the update reflects the company's ongoing commitment to transparency and consistency. "The company has worked in these communities for a long time," Fiacco said. "This is about making sure residents understand how our cleaning process works and what they can expect from a structured residential service that has been refined over many years."

House Cleaning Solutions operates using a three-person cleaning team structure designed to promote efficiency and consistency. Each team follows a defined sequence during visits, allowing cleaning tasks to be completed in a predictable manner while maintaining attention to detail. This structure has remained consistent as the company continues servicing homes across a wide geographic area.

In addition to recurring residential cleaning, the company provides deep cleaning for lived-in homes, move-in and move-out cleaning, and detailed cleaning for vacant properties preparing for new occupants. Each service follows the same documented workflow, with adjustments made based on the condition of the home and the needs of the household or property manager.

Environmental conditions common throughout the East Valley often influence household cleaning needs. Desert dust, active households, and varied home layouts can lead to recurring surface buildup. The company's structured approach was developed to address these conditions through routine maintenance rather than sporadic cleaning visits.

House Cleaning Solutions emphasized that communication remains a core part of its operations. Clients receive clear updates regarding scheduling, arrival windows, and any adjustments that may be required. Personalized notes are maintained to support continuity, particularly for homes receiving recurring service. Company representatives indicated that this communication framework has contributed to long-term client relationships across Mesa and neighboring communities.

The company noted that increased visibility of its services follows internal planning focused on maintaining consistency as awareness grows. Cleaning teams continue to participate in regular training reviews and procedure updates to ensure service standards remain uniform across the service area.

House Cleaning Solutions confirmed that there are no changes to ownership, leadership, or service structure. The company remains family-owned and continues to operate under the same management approach that has guided its residential cleaning services since its founding.

Residents throughout Gilbert, Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Chandler, Tempe, Scottsdale, and San Tan Valley can learn more about the company's residential cleaning services and how they are structured. House Cleaning Solutions stated that households seeking consistent residential cleaning support can request additional information through existing contact channels.

The company described this update as a clarification of its long-standing service model rather than a shift in direction. By making its residential cleaning services more visible across the East Valley, House Cleaning Solutions aims to ensure households understand the systems, structure, and consistency that have defined its work for nearly two decades.

