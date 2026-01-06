USDLA To Host 39Th Distance Learning Conference June 22-25 In Cleveland, OH

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The United States Distance Learning Association is proud to open registration for its 39th annual global distance learning conference. The event is being held in Cleveland, Ohio and the theme is“Universal Harmony: Exploring the Melodic Chords of Distance and Digital Learning.” The host location will be the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower from June 22 - 25th, 2026.

The USDLA National Conference has long been an event where leaders, educators, instructional designers and others mingle, discuss e-learning technology and learn from an audience broader than their own. Past attendees have enjoyed the in-person interactions, hands-on networking and personal relationships made with one another. All registrations include access to the the virtual conference, with sessions being held June 16th-17th, 2026.

The Conference and Events committee is well established and known each year for providing the best experience possible for personalized networking and cutting-edge session tracks. Past attendee feedback plays an instrumental role in planning the details for subsequent events. Universal Harmony: Exploring the Melodic Chords of Distance and Digital Learning focuses on tracks that are in high demand as educators continue to navigate both remote and in-person learning strategies. These tracks include:

- The Digital AI Groove: Exploring Innovative Techniques and Technologies Education

- Backstage Pass to Policy: Navigating Governance and Regulation in Distance Education

- The Headliners: Distance and Digital Leadership on the Higher Education Mainstage

- Open Mic, Open Minds: Ensuring Quality, Flexibility, and Access in Online Learning

- The ID Set List: Curating Best Practices in Instructional Design

- Amplify Every Voice: Ensuring Accessibility and Inclusivity in Online Education

- The K-12 Playground: Curating Best Practices in the K-12 Space



ALL concurrent sessions are end-user led, and share best practices within the world of distance and digital learning. These presentations will be focused“power sessions” that eliminate fluff and get right into the important details on the topic. Offering more than 30 sessions, topics for 2026 include Reframing Bloom's for the Age of AI, ADA Compliance for Instructional Designers, Leveraging AI to Design Online Course Modules, AI Roleplay in the Classroom, Composing AI Policy for Responsible, Effective Digital Learning, Digital Harmony and more.

There are also several free pre and post-conference workshops with daily complimentary breakfast and lunch, making this a very cost effective event.

***Conference Registration Rates***

Member Early Bird $495 (Valid until 1/31/2026)

Member Standard $550 (Valid 2/1/2026 through 6/21/2026)

Member On-site $595 (after 6/21/2026)

Non-Member Early Bird $595 (Valid until 1/31/2026)

Non-Member Standard $650 (Valid 2/1/2026 through 6/21/2026)

Non-Member On-site $695 (after 6/21/2026)

All USDLA members providing their membership username (email) at time of registration will receive the USDLA Member rate.

Please send any questions to

***For-Profit and Not-For-Profit Discount Special (Bundle Savings)***

Purchase 2 registrations, get the 3rd for free ($495 savings)

Purchase 3 registrations, get the 4th and 5th for free ($990 savings)

**Single Day and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event Rates**

One-Day Pass – $299 (Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday)

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Event - $199 (includes private tour and cocktail hour)

**Presenter Rates**

On-Site Presenter fee $300 (includes full on-site conference pass)

Virtual Presenter fee $100 (if presenting remotely)

Contact Harriet Watkins for presenter registration code at

Full details can be found at the national conference registration website.

Keynote: Dr. Michael Torrence, President, Motlow State Community College

Dr. Michael Torrence is a nationally recognized strategist, visionary, writer, and thought leader

in higher education who has redefined institutional excellence through innovation, inclusion, and transformative leadership. Since becoming the seventh President of Motlow State Community College in May 2018, he has transformed the institution into an award-winning, cutting-edge model of academic and workforce innovation.

Featured Presenter: Robbie Melton, Associate Vice President – SMART Global Technology Innovation Strategist

Presenting on "The Tools Shaping the World of Artificial Intelligence", Dr. Melton has published and presented globally on the impact and value of mobile devices for education and the workforce. Her study of the pedagogy and best teaching practices with mobile devices, quality standards for the utilization of mobile apps, and her creation of the Mobile App Education and Workforce Resource Center has resulted in numerous awards.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Event

Join us for an exclusive, private evening of exploring, heavy apps (enough for dinner) and cool beverages. We will kick everything off at 6:30 with shuttles taking attendees to the event from the hotel. Attendees will be given VIP passes (lanyards) with information on what is on each level of the hall. The R&R HOF staff will be our guides for the evening.

Sponsorship Opportunities

If you are tired of large shows with limited attendee engagement, our national conference is an intimate environment where partners are part of the production from the very start, demonstrating their gear as part of the conference production.

The dramatic growth of the distance learning industry makes our market attractive to a variety of technology, content, and service providers. Conference partners proudly support the distance education community and make lifelong contacts in the process.

Full details can be found on the sponsorship opportunities page.

Distance Learning Awards

As the premier organization promoting the use and practice of distance learning, USDLA recognizes“the best of the best” each year with its series of individual and organizational awards. Open to member and non-members alike, nominations are submitted in January, judged by committees of peers, and then awarded as a highlight of USDLA's National Conference.

A unique aspect of the competition is that the various categories are open on an equal basis to all forms of distance learning platforms, addressing the gamut of distance learning audiences, and from anywhere in the world. That range is illustrated by past awards years where top honors went to a major US university for its innovative design of an online computer science course,“Quantitative Methods for Information Systems” and to a videoconferencing provider in Ghana for expanding the horizons of that country's K-12 students.

Learn more at the distance learning awards page.