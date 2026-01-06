Hawaiian Bros Island Grill Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros Island Grill (Hawaiian Bros), the island-inspired brand known for its fresh, Island-inspired offerings, has announced the continued expansion of its franchise footprint through a multi-unit development agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group.

The agreement will bring Hawaiian Bros to Kentucky, with four locations planned in Lexington and one in Bowling Green, marking a key milestone in Hawaiian Bros' growth throughout the Southeast. Ohana Restaurant Group, led by partners Zach Fugate, Nick Blasi and Jessie Nelson leading operations, currently operate five Hawaiian Bros locations across Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, with additional restaurants under construction.

“Hawaiian Bros has resonated strongly in the markets where we currently operate, and that's what made us want to keep growing with the brand,” said Zach Fugate, co-owner of Ohana Restaurant Group.“From the craveable menu to the warm and welcoming culture, the brand continues to stand out to our guests. We're eager to introduce Hawaiian Bros to Kentucky and share the Aloha Spirit with more communities as we continue growing our portfolio.”

In 2023, Ohana Restaurant Group opened its first Hawaiian Bros restaurant in Springdale, Arkansas, and has since expanded across the Midwest. With consistently strong unit performance and a shared commitment to Hawaiian Bros' values and operational model, developing in Kentucky underscores Ohana Restaurant Groups' continued commitment to the brand.

Currently, Ohana Restaurant Group has two restaurants under construction, one in Norman, Oklahoma and another in Springfield, Missouri, with plans for additional openings in 2026, further strengthening Hawaiian Bros' footprint across both the Midwest and Southeast.

“Ohana Restaurant Group is exactly the type of franchisee we look for as we expand into new regions,” said Carey Malloy, Chief Development Officer at Hawaiian Bros.“Their proven operational excellence, ability to build strong teams and success operating high-performing restaurants make them an ideal franchisee. This debut in Kentucky supports our long-term strategy to thoughtfully grow Hawaiian Bros in key markets across the country.”

The Hawaiian Bros franchise opportunity is designed for seasoned operators like Ohana Restaurant Group with significant infrastructure in place to develop and operate multiple locations. Proven success in the restaurant and hospitality management is a must. The brand's ideal franchisees are established multi-unit owners with at least 10 years of experience managing legacy restaurant brands. Hawaiian Bros consistently attracts groups eager to diversify their portfolios and join a unique, fast-growing, high-demand concept.

The franchise opportunity is also supported by a streamlined menu that prioritizes island-inspired flavors, featuring juicy chicken or pork glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces; macaroni salad; a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve®. The simple menu is prepared without freezers, fryers, or microwaves, using only the highest-quality, freshest ingredients.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we live the Aloha Spirit, a commitment to kindness, connection, and bringing out the best in one another. Our core values of Mutual Respect, Harmony, Gratitude, Integrity, Innovation, and Fun guide how we work, how we care for our teams, and how we show up for our guests and communities. We do what's right, lead with appreciation, and bring curiosity, creativity, and joy to every experience we create.

Since opening in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has become one of the country's standout fast-casual brands, earning recognition as a QSR Best Franchise Deal, securing a spot on Entrepreneur's Top New and Emerging Franchises, and appearing multiple times on the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Today, franchisees and the company operate more than 70 restaurants in 14 states and growing, serving craveable island-inspired fare with unmatched hospitality. Discover more at .