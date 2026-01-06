CAQM Inspects 142 Noida Roads For Cleaning, Dust Mitigation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) conducted an inspection drive in Noida to assess the status of road cleaning, mechanical sweeping operations and the overall upkeep of road stretches maintained by the Noida Authority, as part of its continuous monitoring, review and enforcement actions under the statutory framework of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), an official said on Tuesday.

The inspection was carried out on Monday on 142 road stretches under the jurisdiction of the Noida Authority. It was done with the objective of evaluating the on-ground implementation of dust mitigation measures and identifying issues related to visible road dust, accumulation of municipal solid waste (MSW), construction and demolition (C&D) waste and instances of open burning, said an official statement.

Ten teams, comprising officers from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and the CAQM flying squad, were deployed for the inspection. Geo-tagged and time-stamped photographic evidence was collected during the inspections and submitted to the Commission as part of the consolidated inspection report.

The findings indicate an encouraging overall scenario. Out of the 142 stretches inspected, only four showed high visible dust levels, 24 had moderate dust, 66 recorded low dust intensity and 48 had no visible dust.

The limited stretches exhibiting high visible dust were, in certain cases, associated with the accumulation of MSW and/or C&D waste, particularly at locations such as under flyovers, Metro corridors and specific arterial road segments. These observations highlight the need for focused attention on identified hotspots to prevent the re-accumulation of dust and waste and to ensure targeted sweeping and dust suppression actions across all road stretches.

The CAQM emphasised the need for sustained and intensified efforts, particularly at vulnerable locations, through regular mechanical sweeping, prompt lifting and scientific disposal of collected dust and waste, effective water sprinkling, and strict prevention of waste dumping and open burning.

Inspection and enforcement drives under 'Operation Clean Air' will continue regularly across the NCR to ensure strict compliance with statutory directions and GRAP measures for dust mitigation and prevention of open burning. CAQM reaffirmed its commitment to working on a war footing with all concerned agencies in the NCR to ensure clean, green, dust-free and well-maintained road stretches in the region.