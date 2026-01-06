Morgan & Morgan Strengthens Nursing Home Abuse Practice With Preeminent South Florida Attorney

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, announced today that Scott Fischer has joined the firm as a partner based in the West Palm Beach office, with several members of his team also joining the firm. In his new role, Fischer will continue his focus on nursing home and elder abuse litigation, further expanding the firm's advocacy in this practice area throughout Florida.

“For decades, Scott Fischer has represented one of the most vulnerable populations. He will fit right in at Morgan & Morgan fighting for the people, not the powerful,” said John Morgan, Morgan & Morgan founder.“His tenacity in the courtroom and his commitment to his clients make him an invaluable addition to the firm and we are thrilled to welcome him as a partner.”

Fischer brings more than 25 years of litigation experience and a proven record of fighting for victims of abuse and neglect at health care facilities throughout Florida. A graduate of the University of Florida and the University of Florida College of Law, he began his legal career representing hospitals, assisted living facilities and nursing homes, which gave him an in-depth understanding of how the health care industry operates. After several years on the defense side, he transitioned to representing victims and their families and has advocated passionately for them for over two decades.

“I'm honored to join Morgan & Morgan and to work at a firm that shares my commitment to protecting our most vulnerable and holding negligent facilities accountable,” said Scott Fischer.“After decades of representing victims of abuse and neglect, it's clear to me that with this firm's resources and unwavering focus on justice, we will make a meaningful difference for the people across Florida.”

Throughout his career, Fischer has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars through verdicts and settlements. Some of his notable results include a $2.3 million jury verdict in a bedsore case and a $6 million wrongful death verdict in a three-week jury trial involving an assisted living facility. He has also pioneered efforts to make binding arbitration proceedings transparent, including in the first ever binding arbitration case that was broadcast on Courtroom View Network in 2024. In that case, he obtained an arbitration award of over $625,000 on behalf of a 95-year-old dementia patient.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $30 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Mercedes Cozzubbo (Morgan & Morgan) - ... / 407-244-3986