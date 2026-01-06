INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Aerovironment, Inc. - AVAV

The investigation concerns whether Aerovironment and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On December 9, 2025, AeroVironment reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, the Company reported earnings per share of only $0.44, falling well short of the consensus estimate of $0.80. Gross margins fell to 20.9% from 43% in the prior-year quarter, as cost of goods sold surged to 79% of revenue. AeroVironment reported a loss of $67.4 million for the quarter, compared to a $21.2 million profit for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, Aerovironment's stock price fell $36.17 per share, or 12.85%, to close at $245.25 per share on December 10, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

646-581-9980 ext. 7980