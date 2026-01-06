Keith Myers Launches Scholarship To Challenge Bigotry And Promote Understanding Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keith Myers, a nationally recognized healthcare executive and nonprofit leader, announces the launch of the, a new initiative designed to inspire students across the United States to confront prejudice and foster inclusivity. This scholarship reflects Keith Myers' long-standing commitment to ethical leadership, community service, and advocacy for vulnerable populations.

The Keith Myers Scholarship to Stop Bigotry and Hate invites undergraduate students currently enrolled or planning to enroll in accredited colleges, universities, or post-secondary institutions to submit original essays addressing the persistent challenges of bigotry and hate in society. Applicants are expected to explore how education, leadership, or personal responsibility can serve as tools to combat intolerance and promote understanding. Essays must range between 750 and 1,000 words and should reflect critical thinking, personal insight, and proposed solutions for meaningful change.

Keith Myers emphasizes that this scholarship aims to elevate the voices of students willing to engage deeply with social issues, offering a platform to articulate actionable strategies for reducing prejudice in communities and institutions.“The ability of young people to confront bias and champion inclusivity is vital to shaping a fairer society,” says Keith Myers.“Through this scholarship, students can share ideas that inspire progress and advance understanding among diverse populations.”

The scholarship process is straightforward yet rigorous. Applicants must submit their original essays by September 15, 2026, and all submissions are required to be the applicant's own work. The scholarship winner will be announced on October 15, 2026. The initiative provides a one-time award to a deserving undergraduate student who demonstrates exceptional insight into the causes and solutions of social intolerance.

Keith Myers' leadership in healthcare and nonprofit sectors informs the scholarship's vision. Since 2007, Keith Myers has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MorseLife Health System, where he oversees strategic growth and operational excellence. His dedication to advocacy, governance, and service to the public good is the foundation of this scholarship, reflecting his belief in education as a vehicle for social progress.

“The Keith Myers Scholarship to Stop Bigotry and Hate is more than a financial award,” states Keith Myers.“It is a call to action for students to engage with complex societal issues, reflect on their responsibilities as leaders, and contribute to a culture of respect and understanding.” Keith Myers encourages students nationwide to participate, offering an opportunity to influence meaningful change through academic and personal reflection.

For more information about the Keith Myers Scholarship to Stop Bigotry and Hate or to submit an application, interested students may visit ....

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Keith Myers

Organization: Keith Myers Scholarship to Stop Bigotry and Hate

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at