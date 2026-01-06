William Kirk Sworn In As Inspector General Of The U.S. Small Business Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, following his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on December 19, 2025, William“Bill” Kirk was sworn in as Inspector General of the U.S. Small Business Administration at the SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“I am pleased to welcome Inspector General Bill Kirk to the SBA as a key ally in the agency's fight to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse,” said Administrator Kelly Loeffler.“After four years of near total inaction by the last Administration, the Trump SBA is committed to holding bad actors accountable for defrauding the government – working with our law enforcement partners to put criminals in jail and claw back funds on behalf of taxpayers and small business owners. From pandemic-era abuse to the misuse of federal contracting programs, we will expose and end the fraud – to ensure our programs only benefit legitimate, eligible job creators.”

“It is a privilege to be nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate to serve in this vital position,” said Inspector General Kirk.“I look forward to working with Administrator Kelly Loeffler and the professionals in the Office of Inspector General to conduct independent and objective oversight that combats fraud, waste, and abuse while promoting the efficiency, effectiveness, and integrity of SBA programs supporting America's small businesses.”

Kirk brings over 30 years' experience that will further SBA's mission of empowering America's small businesses, eliminating fraud, and restoring the agency as an America First engine of free enterprise. He previously served as Deputy Counsel and Acting Counsel to the Inspector General at the Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General. His career also includes service at the U.S. Department of Education and numerous roles in higher education administration.

