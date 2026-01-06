KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT Paris – January 6, 2026 In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half of 2025:

Available resources on December 31, 2025: 54,727 Klépierre shares and 11,047,453.80 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over second half of 2025: 3,086;

Number of transactions on sell side over second half of 2025: 3,680;

Traded volume on buy side over second half of 2025: 2,642,317 shares for 87,804,551.88 euros; Traded volume on sell side over second half of 2025: 2,677,415 shares for 89,112,220.33 euros.

As a reminder,

At June 30, 2025, available resources were 89,825 Klépierre shares and 9,639,816.34 euros. At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, February 1, 2023, the available resources were 0 Klépierre share and 10,738,920.93 euros. TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/07/2025 37 35 44,000 40,000 1,464,760.00 1,332,800.00 02/07/2025 33 29 40,000 20,000 1,328,000.00 666,400.00 03/07/2025 40 50 30,000 42,000 1,001,100.00 1,403,640.00 04/07/2025 53 49 40,000 35,045 1,330,800.00 1,168,049.85 07/07/2025 4 68 4,000 33,663 134,080.00 1,131,413.43 08/07/2025 39 3 38,000 721 1,233,100.00 23,490.18 09/07/2025 12 45 12,000 36,350 387,360.00 1,179,557.50 10/07/2025 36 53 32,000 40,000 1,039,680.00 1,302,800.00 11/07/2025 17 8 24,000 8,210 775,920.00 266,004.00 14/07/2025 46 34 20,448 30,289 664,560.00 988,330.07 15/07/2025 35 12 38,000 12,100 1,247,160.00 401,720.00 16/07/2025 38 20 27,552 22,000 893,786.88 715,220.00 17/07/2025 60 46 38,000 32,000 1,233,860.00 1,041,600.00 18/07/2025 13 29 14,000 30,000 455,140.00 978,900.00 21/07/2025 7 41 9,000 31,672 295,020.00 1,039,158.32 22/07/2025 3 57 6,000 36,456 196,680.00 1,200,860.64 23/07/2025 16 32 22,000 21,999 727,100.00 729,266.85 24/07/2025 29 49 34,000 36,532 1,128,120.00 1,215,784.96 25/07/2025 39 33 28,630 16,000 950,516.00 533,440.00 28/07/2025 40 41 22,000 28,000 733,260.00 933,800.00 29/07/2025 35 29 30,000 27,470 999,900.00 916,124.50 30/07/2025 7 31 6,297 31,010 210,823.56 1,039,455.20 31/07/2025 73 50 96,000 76,172 3,213,120.00 2,554,047.16 July 2025 712 844 655,927 687,689 21,643,846.44 22,761,862.66 01/08/2025 29 36 42,000 39,828 1,404,060.00 1,333,043.16 04/08/2025 - 31 - 24,000 - 817,200.00 05/08/2025 21 45 26,000 28,000 898,560.00 968,240.00 06/08/2025 5 32 10,000 20,570 348,300.00 717,893.00 07/08/2025 47 7 24,000 8,121 836,880.00 284,478.63 08/08/2025 6 21 6,000 21,879 209,340.00 764,889.84 11/08/2025 20 26 18,000 10,500 628,560.00 366,765.00 12/08/2025 34 28 33,000 17,000 1,150,710.00 595,680.00 13/08/2025 - 47 - 21,227 - 741,459.11 14/08/2025 27 16 30,000 3,773 1,045,800.00 132,809.60 15/08/2025 7 47 6,000 20,000 207,720.00 694,000.00 18/08/2025 51 32 22,000 14,000 765,820.00 488,460.00 19/08/2025 17 32 14,000 14,000 489,300.00 490,000.00 20/08/2025 - 29 - 17,000 - 598,570.00 21/08/2025 21 3 10,604 4,628 373,578.92 163,183.28 22/08/2025 15 33 4,000 16,000 141,080.00 565,760.00 25/08/2025 49 1 41,000 1 1,439,100.00 35.40 26/08/2025 67 5 40,000 1,035 1,366,800.00 35,397.00 27/08/2025 36 28 34,000 14,000 1,147,160.00 474,180.00 28/08/2025 26 8 26,000 8,000 864,500.00 266,560.00 29/08/2025 27 40 8,000 32,000 265,840.00 1,066,880.00 August 2025 505 547 394,604 335,562 13,583,108.92 11,565,484.02





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 01/09/2025 21 16 20,000 11,001 664,800.00 366,443.31 02/09/2025 41 - 40,000 - 1,315,200.00 - 03/09/2025 25 29 26,000 14,000 849,420.00 459,060.00 04/09/2025 2 50 2,000 48,000 65,280.00 1,583,520.00 05/09/2025 9 34 14,000 34,512 462,420.00 1,148,904.48 08/09/2025 23 36 28,000 18,116 936,040.00 607,429.48 09/09/2025 45 10 30,000 9,310 1,001,100.00 312,536.70 10/09/2025 41 28 29,000 14,000 963,380.00 467,460.00 11/09/2025 18 27 18,074 20,183 601,141.24 673,304.88 12/09/2025 2 49 4,000 32,000 133,320.00 1,074,880.00 15/09/2025 23 18 28,000 12,000 937,440.00 403,680.00 16/09/2025 40 - 30,000 - 991,800.00 - 17/09/2025 28 14 12,000 13,000 392,280.00 426,660.00 18/09/2025 37 45 31,000 30,200 1,017,420.00 995,090.00 19/09/2025 37 77 12,083 47,000 395,234.93 1,545,360.00 22/09/2025 28 11 16,200 10,000 532,656.00 330,000.00 23/09/2025 35 20 26,073 16,016 857,280.24 528,367.84 24/09/2025 13 27 12,000 20,160 392,880.00 661,449.60 25/09/2025 22 39 10,410 30,000 340,302.90 986,100.00 26/09/2025 7 42 8,000 26,000 263,120.00 858,260.00 29/09/2025 28 35 22,001 24,000 725,372.97 792,240.00 30/09/2025 38 29 21,999 24,000 723,767.10 791,520.00 September 2025 563 636 440,840 453,498 14,561,655.38 15,012,266.29 01/10/2025 18 30 26,000 20,157 855,660.00 664,173.15 02/10/2025 9 18 12,000 20,100 393,000.00 660,888.00 03/10/2025 25 19 32,000 8,192 1,043,840.00 269,680.64 06/10/2025 48 1 46,000 2,000 1,473,380.00 64,880.00 07/10/2025 36 - 30,000 - 949,200.00 - 08/10/2025 6 40 6,000 30,000 189,300.00 950,400.00 09/10/2025 9 47 2,000 44,000 63,360.00 1,406,240.00 10/10/2025 33 8 20,000 12,000 640,800.00 386,160.00 13/10/2025 68 24 30,000 24,000 958,800.00 771,840.00 14/10/2025 15 50 12,000 48,000 391,080.00 1,580,160.00 15/10/2025 19 31 20,000 32,000 653,200.00 1,051,520.00 16/10/2025 9 59 16,000 34,000 525,120.00 1,122,340.00 17/10/2025 33 11 24,834 10,000 815,300.22 329,000.00 20/10/2025 26 23 28,000 14,000 914,480.00 460,040.00 21/10/2025 - 101 - 32,000 - 1,053,120.00 22/10/2025 - 46 - 25,026 - 832,865.28 23/10/2025 22 23 27,000 18,000 905,310.00 606,240.00 24/10/2025 16 137 18,526 24,000 616,360.02 803,280.00 27/10/2025 29 - 24,000 - 799,440.00 - 28/10/2025 17 27 12,000 19,414 398,040.00 646,097.92 29/10/2025 24 13 15,658 12,000 521,098.24 400,800.00 30/10/2025 42 25 27,376 28,000 907,788.16 929,320.00 31/10/2025 29 8 14,000 12,000 464,800.00 398,520.00 October 2025 533 741 443,394 468,889 14,479,356.64 15,387,564.99





Date Buy side Number of transactions Sell side Number of transactions Buy side Number of shares Sell side Number of shares Buy side Traded volume in EUR Sell side Traded volume in EUR 03/11/2025 12 8 8,000 14,000 264,720.00 464,380.00 04/11/2025 26 22 12,000 32,000 395,760.00 1,062,720.00 05/11/2025 21 15 18,000 12,000 595,440.00 398,280.00 06/11/2025 12 41 14,000 30,000 464,660.00 999,600.00 07/11/2025 9 40 12,000 22,000 399,120.00 735,460.00 10/11/2025 1 13 2,000 14,000 67,000.00 471,240.00 11/11/2025 - 25 - 12,000 - 408,000.00 12/11/2025 27 31 22,000 10,000 750,860.00 342,500.00 13/11/2025 25 12 14,000 6,000 478,660.00 205,500.00 14/11/2025 37 - 24,000 - 815,280.00 - 17/11/2025 27 15 21,117 14,000 711,854.07 472,500.00 18/11/2025 31 4 18,000 4,092 598,500.00 136,590.96 19/11/2025 21 17 18,000 14,077 597,600.00 468,623.33 20/11/2025 13 21 14,001 6,055 463,853.13 202,055.35 21/11/2025 27 21 34,000 24,000 1,114,860.00 790,080.00 24/11/2025 49 31 42,000 39,952 1,371,720.00 1,307,229.44 25/11/2025 22 49 38,000 44,048 1,250,580.00 1,450,941.12 26/11/2025 9 36 12,000 22,000 397,080.00 732,380.00 27/11/2025 9 20 11,001 16,000 369,303.57 538,080.00 28/11/2025 4 13 6,208 10,000 208,340.48 336,300.00 November 2025 382 434 340,327 346,224 11,315,191.25 11,522,460.20 01/12/2025 21 10 14,000 12,000 468,860.00 402,960.00 02/12/2025 21 9 20,000 8,000 670,800.00 269,360.00 03/12/2025 30 22 26,000 22,000 868,920.00 738,540.00 04/12/2025 20 3 26,000 2,000 863,720.00 66,800.00 05/12/2025 13 9 20,000 10,000 659,800.00 331,200.00 08/12/2025 24 19 22,000 26,000 725,780.00 858,520.00 09/12/2025 32 26 30,000 30,224 990,600.00 998,600.96 10/12/2025 25 4 18,000 6,000 592,200.00 198,060.00 11/12/2025 14 23 14,000 30,000 457,100.00 983,400.00 12/12/2025 10 22 6,225 19,838 203,993.25 654,654.00 15/12/2025 16 35 26,000 25,438 861,640.00 845,050.36 16/12/2025 18 37 20,000 38,000 661,400.00 1,261,980.00 17/12/2025 18 36 30,000 24,000 1,000,200.00 801,840.00 18/12/2025 - 45 - 34,000 - 1,143,080.00 19/12/2025 31 82 36,000 20,000 1,208,160.00 672,800.00 22/12/2025 27 35 15,000 28,000 502,800.00 942,200.00 23/12/2025 13 16 18,000 14,000 608,580.00 474,600.00 24/12/2025 35 6 10,000 5,667 337,400.00 191,487.93 29/12/2025 12 23 8,000 20,333 269,280.00 687,255.40 30/12/2025 - 16 - 10,053 - 340,193.52 31/12/2025 11 - 8,000 - 270,160.00 - December 2025 391 478 367,225 385,553 12,221,393.25 12,862,582.17 SECOND HALF 2025 3,086 3,680 2,642,317 2,677,415 87,804,551.88 89,112,220.33

AGENDA

February 19, 2026

May 7, 2026

May 7, 2026 2025 full-year earnings (after market close)

First quarter 2026 trading update (before market opening)

Annual General Meeting













