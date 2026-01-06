KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

KLÉPIERRE: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT
|Date
|Buy side Number of transactions
|Sell side Number of transactions
|Buy side Number of shares
|Sell side Number of shares
|Buy side Traded volume in EUR
|Sell side Traded volume in EUR
|01/07/2025
|37
|35
|44,000
|40,000
|1,464,760.00
|1,332,800.00
|02/07/2025
|33
|29
|40,000
|20,000
|1,328,000.00
|666,400.00
|03/07/2025
|40
|50
|30,000
|42,000
|1,001,100.00
|1,403,640.00
|04/07/2025
|53
|49
|40,000
|35,045
|1,330,800.00
|1,168,049.85
|07/07/2025
|4
|68
|4,000
|33,663
|134,080.00
|1,131,413.43
|08/07/2025
|39
|3
|38,000
|721
|1,233,100.00
|23,490.18
|09/07/2025
|12
|45
|12,000
|36,350
|387,360.00
|1,179,557.50
|10/07/2025
|36
|53
|32,000
|40,000
|1,039,680.00
|1,302,800.00
|11/07/2025
|17
|8
|24,000
|8,210
|775,920.00
|266,004.00
|14/07/2025
|46
|34
|20,448
|30,289
|664,560.00
|988,330.07
|15/07/2025
|35
|12
|38,000
|12,100
|1,247,160.00
|401,720.00
|16/07/2025
|38
|20
|27,552
|22,000
|893,786.88
|715,220.00
|17/07/2025
|60
|46
|38,000
|32,000
|1,233,860.00
|1,041,600.00
|18/07/2025
|13
|29
|14,000
|30,000
|455,140.00
|978,900.00
|21/07/2025
|7
|41
|9,000
|31,672
|295,020.00
|1,039,158.32
|22/07/2025
|3
|57
|6,000
|36,456
|196,680.00
|1,200,860.64
|23/07/2025
|16
|32
|22,000
|21,999
|727,100.00
|729,266.85
|24/07/2025
|29
|49
|34,000
|36,532
|1,128,120.00
|1,215,784.96
|25/07/2025
|39
|33
|28,630
|16,000
|950,516.00
|533,440.00
|28/07/2025
|40
|41
|22,000
|28,000
|733,260.00
|933,800.00
|29/07/2025
|35
|29
|30,000
|27,470
|999,900.00
|916,124.50
|30/07/2025
|7
|31
|6,297
|31,010
|210,823.56
|1,039,455.20
|31/07/2025
|73
|50
|96,000
|76,172
|3,213,120.00
|2,554,047.16
|July 2025
|712
|844
|655,927
|687,689
|21,643,846.44
|22,761,862.66
|01/08/2025
|29
|36
|42,000
|39,828
|1,404,060.00
|1,333,043.16
|04/08/2025
|-
|31
|-
|24,000
|-
|817,200.00
|05/08/2025
|21
|45
|26,000
|28,000
|898,560.00
|968,240.00
|06/08/2025
|5
|32
|10,000
|20,570
|348,300.00
|717,893.00
|07/08/2025
|47
|7
|24,000
|8,121
|836,880.00
|284,478.63
|08/08/2025
|6
|21
|6,000
|21,879
|209,340.00
|764,889.84
|11/08/2025
|20
|26
|18,000
|10,500
|628,560.00
|366,765.00
|12/08/2025
|34
|28
|33,000
|17,000
|1,150,710.00
|595,680.00
|13/08/2025
|-
|47
|-
|21,227
|-
|741,459.11
|14/08/2025
|27
|16
|30,000
|3,773
|1,045,800.00
|132,809.60
|15/08/2025
|7
|47
|6,000
|20,000
|207,720.00
|694,000.00
|18/08/2025
|51
|32
|22,000
|14,000
|765,820.00
|488,460.00
|19/08/2025
|17
|32
|14,000
|14,000
|489,300.00
|490,000.00
|20/08/2025
|-
|29
|-
|17,000
|-
|598,570.00
|21/08/2025
|21
|3
|10,604
|4,628
|373,578.92
|163,183.28
|22/08/2025
|15
|33
|4,000
|16,000
|141,080.00
|565,760.00
|25/08/2025
|49
|1
|41,000
|1
|1,439,100.00
|35.40
|26/08/2025
|67
|5
|40,000
|1,035
|1,366,800.00
|35,397.00
|27/08/2025
|36
|28
|34,000
|14,000
|1,147,160.00
|474,180.00
|28/08/2025
|26
|8
|26,000
|8,000
|864,500.00
|266,560.00
|29/08/2025
|27
|40
|8,000
|32,000
|265,840.00
|1,066,880.00
|August 2025
|505
|547
|394,604
|335,562
|13,583,108.92
|11,565,484.02
|01/09/2025
|21
|16
|20,000
|11,001
|664,800.00
|366,443.31
|02/09/2025
|41
|-
|40,000
|-
|1,315,200.00
|-
|03/09/2025
|25
|29
|26,000
|14,000
|849,420.00
|459,060.00
|04/09/2025
|2
|50
|2,000
|48,000
|65,280.00
|1,583,520.00
|05/09/2025
|9
|34
|14,000
|34,512
|462,420.00
|1,148,904.48
|08/09/2025
|23
|36
|28,000
|18,116
|936,040.00
|607,429.48
|09/09/2025
|45
|10
|30,000
|9,310
|1,001,100.00
|312,536.70
|10/09/2025
|41
|28
|29,000
|14,000
|963,380.00
|467,460.00
|11/09/2025
|18
|27
|18,074
|20,183
|601,141.24
|673,304.88
|12/09/2025
|2
|49
|4,000
|32,000
|133,320.00
|1,074,880.00
|15/09/2025
|23
|18
|28,000
|12,000
|937,440.00
|403,680.00
|16/09/2025
|40
|-
|30,000
|-
|991,800.00
|-
|17/09/2025
|28
|14
|12,000
|13,000
|392,280.00
|426,660.00
|18/09/2025
|37
|45
|31,000
|30,200
|1,017,420.00
|995,090.00
|19/09/2025
|37
|77
|12,083
|47,000
|395,234.93
|1,545,360.00
|22/09/2025
|28
|11
|16,200
|10,000
|532,656.00
|330,000.00
|23/09/2025
|35
|20
|26,073
|16,016
|857,280.24
|528,367.84
|24/09/2025
|13
|27
|12,000
|20,160
|392,880.00
|661,449.60
|25/09/2025
|22
|39
|10,410
|30,000
|340,302.90
|986,100.00
|26/09/2025
|7
|42
|8,000
|26,000
|263,120.00
|858,260.00
|29/09/2025
|28
|35
|22,001
|24,000
|725,372.97
|792,240.00
|30/09/2025
|38
|29
|21,999
|24,000
|723,767.10
|791,520.00
|September 2025
|563
|636
|440,840
|453,498
|14,561,655.38
|15,012,266.29
|01/10/2025
|18
|30
|26,000
|20,157
|855,660.00
|664,173.15
|02/10/2025
|9
|18
|12,000
|20,100
|393,000.00
|660,888.00
|03/10/2025
|25
|19
|32,000
|8,192
|1,043,840.00
|269,680.64
|06/10/2025
|48
|1
|46,000
|2,000
|1,473,380.00
|64,880.00
|07/10/2025
|36
|-
|30,000
|-
|949,200.00
|-
|08/10/2025
|6
|40
|6,000
|30,000
|189,300.00
|950,400.00
|09/10/2025
|9
|47
|2,000
|44,000
|63,360.00
|1,406,240.00
|10/10/2025
|33
|8
|20,000
|12,000
|640,800.00
|386,160.00
|13/10/2025
|68
|24
|30,000
|24,000
|958,800.00
|771,840.00
|14/10/2025
|15
|50
|12,000
|48,000
|391,080.00
|1,580,160.00
|15/10/2025
|19
|31
|20,000
|32,000
|653,200.00
|1,051,520.00
|16/10/2025
|9
|59
|16,000
|34,000
|525,120.00
|1,122,340.00
|17/10/2025
|33
|11
|24,834
|10,000
|815,300.22
|329,000.00
|20/10/2025
|26
|23
|28,000
|14,000
|914,480.00
|460,040.00
|21/10/2025
|-
|101
|-
|32,000
|-
|1,053,120.00
|22/10/2025
|-
|46
|-
|25,026
|-
|832,865.28
|23/10/2025
|22
|23
|27,000
|18,000
|905,310.00
|606,240.00
|24/10/2025
|16
|137
|18,526
|24,000
|616,360.02
|803,280.00
|27/10/2025
|29
|-
|24,000
|-
|799,440.00
|-
|28/10/2025
|17
|27
|12,000
|19,414
|398,040.00
|646,097.92
|29/10/2025
|24
|13
|15,658
|12,000
|521,098.24
|400,800.00
|30/10/2025
|42
|25
|27,376
|28,000
|907,788.16
|929,320.00
|31/10/2025
|29
|8
|14,000
|12,000
|464,800.00
|398,520.00
|October 2025
|533
|741
|443,394
|468,889
|14,479,356.64
|15,387,564.99
|03/11/2025
|12
|8
|8,000
|14,000
|264,720.00
|464,380.00
|04/11/2025
|26
|22
|12,000
|32,000
|395,760.00
|1,062,720.00
|05/11/2025
|21
|15
|18,000
|12,000
|595,440.00
|398,280.00
|06/11/2025
|12
|41
|14,000
|30,000
|464,660.00
|999,600.00
|07/11/2025
|9
|40
|12,000
|22,000
|399,120.00
|735,460.00
|10/11/2025
|1
|13
|2,000
|14,000
|67,000.00
|471,240.00
|11/11/2025
|-
|25
|-
|12,000
|-
|408,000.00
|12/11/2025
|27
|31
|22,000
|10,000
|750,860.00
|342,500.00
|13/11/2025
|25
|12
|14,000
|6,000
|478,660.00
|205,500.00
|14/11/2025
|37
|-
|24,000
|-
|815,280.00
|-
|17/11/2025
|27
|15
|21,117
|14,000
|711,854.07
|472,500.00
|18/11/2025
|31
|4
|18,000
|4,092
|598,500.00
|136,590.96
|19/11/2025
|21
|17
|18,000
|14,077
|597,600.00
|468,623.33
|20/11/2025
|13
|21
|14,001
|6,055
|463,853.13
|202,055.35
|21/11/2025
|27
|21
|34,000
|24,000
|1,114,860.00
|790,080.00
|24/11/2025
|49
|31
|42,000
|39,952
|1,371,720.00
|1,307,229.44
|25/11/2025
|22
|49
|38,000
|44,048
|1,250,580.00
|1,450,941.12
|26/11/2025
|9
|36
|12,000
|22,000
|397,080.00
|732,380.00
|27/11/2025
|9
|20
|11,001
|16,000
|369,303.57
|538,080.00
|28/11/2025
|4
|13
|6,208
|10,000
|208,340.48
|336,300.00
|November 2025
|382
|434
|340,327
|346,224
|11,315,191.25
|11,522,460.20
|01/12/2025
|21
|10
|14,000
|12,000
|468,860.00
|402,960.00
|02/12/2025
|21
|9
|20,000
|8,000
|670,800.00
|269,360.00
|03/12/2025
|30
|22
|26,000
|22,000
|868,920.00
|738,540.00
|04/12/2025
|20
|3
|26,000
|2,000
|863,720.00
|66,800.00
|05/12/2025
|13
|9
|20,000
|10,000
|659,800.00
|331,200.00
|08/12/2025
|24
|19
|22,000
|26,000
|725,780.00
|858,520.00
|09/12/2025
|32
|26
|30,000
|30,224
|990,600.00
|998,600.96
|10/12/2025
|25
|4
|18,000
|6,000
|592,200.00
|198,060.00
|11/12/2025
|14
|23
|14,000
|30,000
|457,100.00
|983,400.00
|12/12/2025
|10
|22
|6,225
|19,838
|203,993.25
|654,654.00
|15/12/2025
|16
|35
|26,000
|25,438
|861,640.00
|845,050.36
|16/12/2025
|18
|37
|20,000
|38,000
|661,400.00
|1,261,980.00
|17/12/2025
|18
|36
|30,000
|24,000
|1,000,200.00
|801,840.00
|18/12/2025
|-
|45
|-
|34,000
|-
|1,143,080.00
|19/12/2025
|31
|82
|36,000
|20,000
|1,208,160.00
|672,800.00
|22/12/2025
|27
|35
|15,000
|28,000
|502,800.00
|942,200.00
|23/12/2025
|13
|16
|18,000
|14,000
|608,580.00
|474,600.00
|24/12/2025
|35
|6
|10,000
|5,667
|337,400.00
|191,487.93
|29/12/2025
|12
|23
|8,000
|20,333
|269,280.00
|687,255.40
|30/12/2025
|-
|16
|-
|10,053
|-
|340,193.52
|31/12/2025
|11
|-
|8,000
|-
|270,160.00
|-
|December 2025
|391
|478
|367,225
|385,553
|12,221,393.25
|12,862,582.17
|SECOND HALF 2025
|3,086
|3,680
|2,642,317
|2,677,415
|87,804,551.88
|89,112,220.33
AGENDA
| February 19, 2026
May 7, 2026
May 7, 2026
| 2025 full-year earnings (after market close)
First quarter 2026 trading update (before market opening)
Annual General Meeting
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with an exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company's portfolio is valued at €20.6 billion at June 30, 2025, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in continental Europe which together host more than 700 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:
