Nexity: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - 31 December 2025
|LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE
|
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France, 6 January 2026, 5.45 pm CEST
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2025
Under the liquidity contract signed between Nexity and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2025:
- 0 share €3,561,059
In the second half of 2025, a total of:
- 1,469,168 shares were purchased for €14,238,509 (6,022 transactions) 1,484,168 shares were sold for €14,359,158 (8,077 transactions)
As a reminder:In the first half of 2025, a total of:
- 1,791,937 shares were purchased for €19,454,576 (7,073 transactions) 1,776,937 shares were sold for €19,265,379 (10,413 transactions)
- 15,000 shares €3,440,409
- 273,110 shares €577,349
Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment B of Euronext
Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP
ISIN Code: FR0010112524
