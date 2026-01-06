Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nexity: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement - 31 December 2025


2026-01-06 11:46:18
LIQUIDITY CONTRACT PRESS RELEASE


Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, France, 6 January 2026, 5.45 pm CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2025

Under the liquidity contract signed between Nexity and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2025:

  • 0 share
  • €3,561,059

In the second half of 2025, a total of:

  • 1,469,168 shares were purchased for €14,238,509 (6,022 transactions)
  • 1,484,168 shares were sold for €14,359,158 (8,077 transactions)

As a reminder:

  • In the first half of 2025, a total of:
    • 1,791,937 shares were purchased for €19,454,576 (7,073 transactions)
    • 1,776,937 shares were sold for €19,265,379 (10,413 transactions)
  • On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 15,000 shares
    • €3,440,409
  • On 2 May 2024, date of the implementation of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 273,110 shares
    • €577,349

    Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment B of Euronext
    Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable
    Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP
    ISIN Code: FR0010112524

