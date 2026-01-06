Participation Notification By Morgan Stanley

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press release Regulated information Brussels, January 6, 2026, 17:45 CET In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Morgan Stanley recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the notification

Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total Previous 0.13% 3.17% 3.30% New 0.00% - 0.00%

The notification, dated December 31, 2025, contains the following information:



Reason for the notification:



Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 23, 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,416 Persons subject to the notification requirement: Morgan Stanley c/o The Corporation Trust Company (DE), Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96

Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65

Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59

Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.

Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

