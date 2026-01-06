MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pneumococcal Vaccine Market to Surpass $10 billion in 2029. Within the broader Pharmaceuticals industry, which is expected to be $2,355 billion by 2029, the Pneumococcal Vaccine market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Pneumococcal Vaccine Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the pneumococcal vaccine market in 2029, valued at $5,099 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,123 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising need for paediatric vaccination and favourable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the pneumococcal vaccine market in 2029, valued at $4,897 million. The market is expected to grow from $3,914 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising need for paediatric vaccination and favourable government initiatives.

What will be Largest Segment in the Pneumococcal Vaccine Market in 2029?

The pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented by product type into pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCVs) and pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV). The pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVS) market will be the largest segment of the pneumococcal vaccine market segmented by product type, accounting for 99% or $9,850 million of the total in 2029. The pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVS) market will be supported by broad serotype coverage that includes strains responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal diseases, strong immunogenicity even in infants and immunocompromised individuals, inclusion in global childhood immunization schedules, proven long-term protection through memory response, endorsement by health authorities like WHO and CDC, widespread public health campaigns promoting early vaccination and integration into combination vaccine platforms for streamlined delivery.

The pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented by route of administration into intramuscular and subcutaneous. The intramuscular market will be the largest segment of the pneumococcal vaccine market segmented by route of administration, accounting for 100% or $9,994 million of the total in 2029. The intramuscular market will be supported by its standard use in routine immunization programs globally, favourable pharmacokinetics and long-term antibody response, compatibility with other routine childhood and adult vaccines, minimal training requirement for administration, consistent absorption profile, acceptance by healthcare professionals and patients and WHO recommendations supporting IM administration for conjugate pneumococcal vaccines.

The pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented by distribution channel into pharmacies, community clinics, public health agencies and other distribution channels. The public health agencies market will be the largest segment of the pneumococcal vaccine market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 52% or $5,184 million of the total in 2029. The public health agencies market will be supported by large-scale procurement and distribution under national immunization programs, funding from global health organizations such as GAVI, Vaccine Alliance, a U.S.-based global health organization and UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, a UN agency focused on providing humanitarian and development aid to children worldwide, policy-driven vaccine mandates and awareness campaigns, centralized data collection and monitoring, free or subsidized vaccine delivery to high-risk populations and public-private partnerships to enhance immunization coverage. Public health agencies worldwide, across both developed and developing countries, actively implement national immunization programs that incorporate pneumococcal vaccination. These initiatives are designed to reduce disease-related morbidity and mortality, with a particular focus on protecting vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions.

The pneumococcal vaccine market is segmented by end user into pediatrics and adults. The paediatrics market will be the largest segment of the pneumococcal vaccine market segmented by end user, accounting for 76% or $7,593 million of the total in 2029. The paediatrics market will be supported by inclusion of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines in routine childhood immunization schedules, high disease burden in infants and toddlers, strong clinical evidence supporting vaccine safety and efficacy in early life, parental awareness and willingness to vaccinate children, school-entry immunization requirements in many countries, international funding for childhood vaccine programs and multi-dose schedule compliance supported by paediatricians.

What is the expected CAGR for the Pneumococcal Vaccine Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the pneumococcal vaccine market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors IN The Global Pneumococcal Vaccine Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global pneumococcal vaccine market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape public health protection, immunization strategies, and disease-prevention outcomes worldwide.

Growing Aging Population- The growing aging population will become a key driver of growth in the pneumococcal vaccine market by 2029. The aging global population is creating a larger at-risk group for pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia and meningitis, due to age-related immune decline, leading to a sustained rise in vaccine demand. In response, healthcare systems and governments are prioritizing preventive measures to lower elderly morbidity and long-term care costs. Pneumococcal vaccination is central to these strategies, strengthening both public immunization campaigns and private healthcare recommendations, thereby driving overall market growth. Additionally, many countries are expanding adult and senior immunization programs, particularly in regions such as North America, Europe and Asia. These programs increasingly incorporate pneumococcal vaccine as a routine preventive measure. This integrated approach is accelerating vaccine adoption across the aging population segment. As a result, the growing aging population is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Respiratory Diseases - The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the pneumococcal vaccine market by 2029. Individuals with chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis have impaired lung function, making them highly vulnerable to pneumococcal infections, which drives the need for preventive vaccination. Global and national medical guidelines increasingly recommend pneumococcal vaccine for these high-risk groups, encouraging routine immunization. The expanding elderly population, which is more prone to both chronic lung conditions and severe pneumococcal disease, further enlarges the target market. In parallel, rising healthcare spending on preventive care is prompting systems to prioritize vaccinations as a cost-effective strategy to reduce hospitalizations. Consequently, the accelerating rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Need For Paediatric Vaccination - The rising need for paediatric vaccination processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the pneumococcal vaccine market by 2029, Infants and young children are highly susceptible to pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia, meningitis and otitis media due to their immature immune systems, making early vaccination essential. This has led to the widespread inclusion of pneumococcal vaccine in national paediatric immunization schedules, often starting in infancy. Government initiatives to protect children, coupled with growing parental awareness and paediatrician endorsements, have significantly increased vaccine uptake. As a result, immunization coverage continues to rise, strengthening overall demand. Therefore, this rising need for paediatric vaccination operations is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growing Public Health Campaigns - The growing public health campaigns will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the pneumococcal vaccine market by 2029. Public health campaigns play a crucial role in raising awareness about the dangers of pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis, encouraging preventive action through vaccination. By emphasizing the safety and effectiveness of pneumococcal vaccine particularly for vulnerable groups like infants, seniors and individuals with chronic conditions these initiatives drive higher acceptance and uptake. Campaigns also focus on reaching underserved populations in rural and low-income areas via mobile clinics, community health workers and targeted media. Consequently, the growing public health campaigns strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Pneumococcal Vaccine Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) market, the pneumococcal intramuscular vaccine market, the pneumococcal vaccine in public health agencies market, and the paediatric pneumococcal vaccine market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global immunization efforts, increased adoption of higher-valency vaccines, and expanding vaccine coverage across children, adults, and high-risk populations. This surge reflects the growing emphasis on preventing pneumococcal infections amid rising antimicrobial resistance, as well as strengthened national immunization programs and international health-agency collaborations. Advancements in vaccine platforms, improved serotype coverage, and broader public-health investments are fueling transformative growth across the broader pneumococcal vaccine industry.

The pneumococcal conjugate vaccines (PCVs) market is projected to grow by $2,186 million, the pneumococcal intramuscular vaccine market by $2,132 million, the paediatric pneumococcal vaccine market by $1,433 million and the pneumococcal vaccine in public health agencies market by $1,432 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

