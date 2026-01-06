Voice Commerce Market Trends, Investment Opportunities And Strategies To 2030

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for Voice Commerce was valued at US$49.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$147.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the voice commerce market is driven by several factors, including the increasing penetration of smart speakers and the widespread adoption of smartphones, which are equipped with voice assistants. As technology literacy improves and consumers become more comfortable with voice-activated devices, there is a natural progression towards using these devices for shopping. The convenience of hands-free shopping and the ability to make purchases on-the-go appeal particularly to busy consumers who value efficiency and speed.

Retailers are also recognizing the potential of voice commerce to provide enriched customer data and insights, allowing for more targeted marketing and improved customer engagement. Moreover, as voice recognition technology continues to advance, becoming more adept at understanding and processing diverse languages and accents, the accessibility and user-friendliness of voice commerce are expected to increase, thereby driving further adoption. The integration of voice commerce into omnichannel retail strategies is seen as a critical factor in enhancing customer experiences and boosting retail sales, marking voice commerce as a significant trend in the evolution of digital shopping.

The report analyzes the Voice Commerce market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Application (Personal Care Application, Electronics Application, Household Appliances Application, Groceries Application, Other Applications). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Personal Care Application segment, which is expected to reach US$50.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 22.6%. The Electronics Application segment is also set to grow at 20.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $13.3 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.2% CAGR to reach $39.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

