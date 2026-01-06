Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Energy Storage Solution Global Market Report 2025 With Long-Term Forecasts To 2029 And 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$14.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Technology Type: Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Flywheel Energy Storage Systems, Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES), Thermal Energy Storage, Hydrogen Storage Solutions. By Storage Duration: Short-Term, Medium-Term, Long-Term, Seasonal Storage Solutions, Instant Response Energy Storage. By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud. By Application: Peak Shaving, Load Shifting, Frequency Regulation, Renewable Integration, Backup Power Supply. By End-User: Utilities, Commercial and Industrial, Residential.
Subsegments:
- Battery Energy Storage Systems: Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Flow, Sodium-Sulfur, Solid-State Batteries. Flywheel Energy Storage Systems: Steel Rotor, Carbon Fiber Composite, Hybrid Flywheels. Compressed Air Energy Storage: Diabatic, Adiabatic, Isothermal CAES. Thermal Energy Storage: Sensible Heat, Latent Heat, Thermochemical Storage. Hydrogen Storage Solutions: Compressed, Liquid, Metal Hydride, Chemical Hydrogen Storage.
Companies Featured
- TotalEnergies SE Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Tesla Inc. BYD Company Limited Siemens AG Iberdrola S.A. General Electric Company LG Chem Ltd. Schneider Electric SE Honeywell International Inc. ABB Ltd. NextEra Energy Inc. NEC Corporation Eaton Corporation plc Johnson Controls International plc AES Corporation Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd. Black & Veatch Holding Company Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd. Fluence Energy Inc. VARTA AG Hitachi Ltd. Enel X
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Storage Solution Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment