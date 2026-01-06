Pharmacy Benefit Institute Of America Becomes Part Of America College Of Benefit Specialists (Acobs)

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America (PBIA) is now formally part of the America College of Benefit Specialists (ACoBS) as the organization broadens its certification portfolio by aligning PBIA with ACoBS's structured, multi-discipline credentialing framework. PBIA continues under its established brand within ACoBS while increasing access and value for benefits professionals. The update aligns pharmacy benefit education with a broader set of benefits certifications without changing PBIA's mission or standards.

ACoBS is a benefits education body that equips HR leaders, consultants, brokers, TPAs, and compliance professionals with practical, career-driven credentials across medical, pharmacy, retirement, and voluntary benefits. Its programs are designed to build real-world skills that help professionals make better decisions, manage risk, and advance in their careers. ACoBS's certification tracks emphasize applied knowledge and lifelong access to updated content.

As part of ACoBS, PBIA continues to deliver its pharmacy-focused credentials within ACoBS's expanded certification framework. These programs continue to teach PBM contracting, pricing analytics, formulary strategy, specialty drug management, fiduciary oversight, and cost containment. The CPBS credential has certified hundreds of professionals since its introduction in 2014 and remains a benchmark for expertise in pharmacy benefit management.

PBIA's inclusion in ACoBS enhances access to complementary certifications like the Certified Medical Benefits Specialist (CMBS), Retirement Benefits Management Specialist (RBMS), and Voluntary Benefits Management Specialist (VBMS), letting learners build layered credentials that reflect total benefits capability. ACoBS offers flexible formats-live online, self-paced, on-demand, and in-person learning-to fit busy schedules without sacrificing depth.

PBIA members within ACoBS will continue to enjoy member-exclusive benefits such as advanced micro-certifications, priority access to summits and events, discounted training, monthly PBIA newsletters focused on PBM oversight and fiduciary best practices, and visibility in the member directory.

This evolution reflects over a decade of experience building pharmacy benefit expertise and aligns it with ACoBS's mission to elevate standards across the full spectrum of employee benefits. PBIA will maintain its focus on pharmacy benefits while leveraging ACoBS's broader education ecosystem to create more comprehensive development pathways for benefits professionals.

About America College of Benefit Specialists

ACoBS delivers credentials and training that help benefits professionals differentiate themselves, improve outcomes, and stand out in a competitive labor market. Its programs cover pharmacy, medical, retirement, and voluntary benefit disciplines with a focus on practical application and lifelong learning.

About Pharmacy Benefit Institute of America

PBIA is dedicated to advancing knowledge in pharmacy benefits management. It delivers credentialed education that empowers professionals to improve PBM oversight, drive cost-effective benefit design, and lead with fiduciary standards of care. PBIA credentials are widely recognized and approved for continuing education credits.