Deyaar Breaks Ground On DWTN Residences A New Residential Landmark In Dubai

Dubai, UAE –January 2026: In a significant move for Dubai's residential landscape, Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a leading real estate developer and service provider, has officially broken ground on DWTN Residences, a flagship project designed to redefine urban living. The ceremony, attended by key executives and members of the leadership team, marks the beginning of a new era in luxury housing.

DWTN Residences will feature over 522 thoughtfully crafted units, offering a variety of living spaces that include one- to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses, and a unique Royal Palace at the pinnacle of the tower.

With more than 75,000 square feet of amenities strategically integrated within the tower, Deyaar aims to transform the conventional skyscraper into a self-sustained vertical community.

“DWTN Residences embodies our commitment to innovation and quality while addressing the needs of our end users,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar.“Rather than merely increasing our footprint, Deyaar is dedicated to building better, ensuring that each property delivers lasting value to residents, investors, and the wider community.”

As Deyaar expands its portfolio across the UAE, Al Qatami highlighted the company's focus on community-centric developments that prioritize sustainability and design integrity.“This project exemplifies our vision for a future where every Deyaar property enhances both Dubai's skyline and the lives of its inhabitants,” he added.

“Breaking ground on DWTN marks a bold new chapter for Deyaar. Our goal is to create spaces that inspire, nurture, and enrich the lives of future residents,” Al Qatami concluded.

DWTN Residences is set to reflect Dubai's ambitious vision while fostering a liveable environment, establishing a benchmark for the future of luxury living in the city. As construction progresses, the project promises to be a hallmark of luxury and innovation, inviting residents to experience urban living redefined.