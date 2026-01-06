Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2025 was $47.25, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.9%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows: