Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited


2026-01-06 11:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at December 31, 2025 was $80.66, resulting in a one-year NAV return, with dividends reinvested, of 18.1%. This compares with the 31.7% return of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same period.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at December 31, 2025, the leverage represented 11.9% of CGI's net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at December 31, 2025 was $47.25, resulting in an annual share price return, with dividends reinvested, of 19.9%.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:

Information Technology 20.5%
Industrials 19.6%
Materials 16.3%
Energy 14.4%
Financials 14.1%
Consumer Discretionary 9.6%
Real Estate 3.4%
Communication Services 1.3%
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.8%


The top ten investments which comprised 36.4% of the investment portfolio at market as of December 31, 2025 were as follows:

Celestica Inc. 4.7%
NVIDIA Corporation 4.5%
Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.4%
Shopify Inc. 3.7%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.5%
Dollarama Inc. 3.4%
WSP Global Inc. 3.1%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited 3.1%
Royal Bank of Canada 3.0%
Cameco Corporation 3.0%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: ...
website:


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

