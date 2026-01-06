AI-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Global Report 2025: Market To Expand By $1 Billion By 2034, Driven By Minimally Invasive Surgeries, Real-Time Insights, Operating Rooms, And Cloud-Based Platforms

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The AI-enhanced surgical video analytics market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $0.59 billion in 2024 to $0.73 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 24.2%. This growth is driven by factors such as the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, the need for accurate intraoperative decisions, and hospital investments in digital operating rooms. AI technology continues to integrate within surgical procedures, providing real-time insights and improving surgical precision and workflow efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar to $1.73 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 23.9%. This expansion is fueled by advancements in AI integration and cloud-based analytics, combined with innovations in computer vision and deep learning technologies. Key trends include the development of real-time video annotation tools, robotic-assisted surgery platforms, and AI-powered decision support, promising significant improvements in data integration and interoperability solutions.

The increasing prevalence of surgical procedures due to chronic conditions like diabetes and cancer further propels market growth. AI-enhanced video analytics helps surgeons recognize critical anatomical structures and improves decision accuracy. For instance, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 7% rise in liposuction procedures in 2023, illustrating the growing demand for such technologies.

Leading market players are creating innovative solutions like touch surgery live streams, enhancing real-time surgical guidance and collaboration. Medtronic Plc's service, launched in 2024, facilitates global knowledge sharing and remote surgical training, thereby enhancing operational efficiency. AI technologies within these platforms optimize workflows, identify instruments, and strengthen training, ultimately improving surgical outcomes.

In a strategic partnership, VisionMed and The Robotic Global Surgical Society aim to enhance robotic-assisted surgical innovations with AI-powered technologies focused on medical documentation and education. This collaboration highlights the market's direction toward global healthcare quality and accessibility improvements.

Major players in the AI-enhanced surgical video analytics market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, and Intuitive Surgical Inc., among others. North America dominated the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Despite positive growth, the market is influenced by global trade dynamics and tariffs, affecting industries reliant on international supply chains, such as aerospace and defense. The AI-enhanced surgical video analytics market report provides comprehensive insights, helping businesses navigate these complexities and capitalize on burgeoning opportunities within the healthcare industry.

