AI-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Global Report 2025: Market To Expand By $1 Billion By 2034, Driven By Minimally Invasive Surgeries, Real-Time Insights, Operating Rooms, And Cloud-Based Platforms
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$1.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
- Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud-Based Applications: Laparoscopic, Robotic, Endoscopic, Open Surgery, Other Applications End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users
Subsegments:
- Software: Surgical Video Analytics Platforms, Real-Time Data Processing, Machine Learning Algorithms Hardware: High-Definition Cameras, Edge Computing Devices, Graphics Processing Units Services: Integration and Deployment, Training and Education, Maintenance and Support
Companies Featured
- Johnson & Johnson Medtronic Plc Intuitive Surgical Inc. Olympus Corporation Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Brainlab AG Surgical Science Sweden AB Activ-Surgical-Inc. Caresyntax GmbH Proximie Ltd. Proprio Inc. Surgical Safety Technologies Inc. Apella Health Management Inc. Aibo Health Beyeonics Surgical Ltd. C-SATS Inc. nSight Surgical Inc. Orsi Academy S.r.l. Pristine Surgical Inc. Theator Inc. Virgo Surgical Technologies Inc. Surgical Data Science Collective (SDSC).
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Surgical Video Analytics Market
