AI In Energy And Power Global Opportunities And Strategy Report 2025: Market To Surpass $40 Billion By 2034, Driven By Enhancing Efficiency And Optimization, Especially In ML And Demand Forecasting
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|387
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$40.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Chapters:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: Overview of segmentations by technology, application, and end-user. Key Trends: Detailed analysis of major trends affecting the market's future. Growth Analysis and Strategic Framework: Evaluation using PESTEL analysis, including historic and forecast market values. Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast market values, global growth contributors, and restraining factors. Regional and Country Analysis: Historical and forecast market values and comparisons by region and country. Market Segmentation: Analysis by technology, application, and end-user, with historical and forecast values. Regional Market Size and Growth: Forecast values, historic comparisons, and market share analysis by region. Competitive Landscape: Insight into market shares and profiles of key industry players. Other Major and Innovative Companies: Profiles of innovative companies within the market. Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard: Financial and performance comparisons among major players. Key Mergers and Acquisitions: Recent financial details that have influenced the market's development. Recent Developments: Overview of recent market advancements and insights. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Analysis of opportunities for growth and strategic direction. Conclusions and Recommendations: Strategic advice for providers in the AI energy and power sector, targeting product expansion and market strategies. Appendix: NAICS codes, abbreviations, and currency codes used in the report.
Markets Covered:
- Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision. Application: Demand Forecasting, Energy Production Optimization, Energy Management, Smart Grids. End User: Commercial, Industrial, Residential.
Companies Featured
- NVIDIA Corporation Siemens Energy Schneider Electric SE C3 Inc Microsoft Corporation Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) GE Vernova International Business Machines Corporation ABB Ltd. Shell plc GCL Energy Technology EdgeCortix Inc BluWave-ai SK Group Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Infosys Limited Solar Analytics Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd Ecube Labs Co., Ltd AutoGrid India Pvt Ltd Star Energy Barito Renewables SparkCognition India Pvt Ltd Bidgely Hitachi Energy Siemens AG Schneider Electric SE GreenPowerMonitor AutoGrid Systems Inc. Danfoss A/S Powerverse ABB Ltd ATOS SE Ogre AI Enea Operator Sp.z.o.o. Electrica Group SparkCognition Snowflake Inc. Databricks, Inc. Honeywell International, Inc. Enverus Fluence General Electric Company Google Energy LLC International Business Machines Corporation Baker Hughes Company BrainBox AI BluWave-ai Kontrol Technologies Google Mitsubishi Corporation do Brasil SA Bosch Toshiba Corporation ThirdAI Group 42 Holding Ltd Digital Energy Technologies Ltd AIQ Omdena Sustainable Metal Cloud (SMC) DataProphet
