$6+ Bn AI In Predictive Toxicology Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|340
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$495.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$6050 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Covered:
- Market Characteristics: Insights into market segmentations by component, technology, toxicity endpoints, and end users. Key Trends: An exploration of major market trends and future developments. Growth and Strategy Analysis: PESTEL and other frameworks to understand market drivers and restraints, historical and forecast growth, and total addressable market (TAM). Global Market Overview: Historical and future market values, drivers, and restraints. Regional Insights: In-depth regional and country-specific market analysis. Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market competition, market shares, and profiles of leading players. Market Opportunities and Strategies: Insights into growth opportunities and strategic actions across regions and segments.
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Solution; Services By Technology: Machine Learning; Natural Language Processing; Computer Vision; Other Technologies By Toxicity Endpoints: Genotoxicity; Hepatotoxicity; Neurotoxicity; Cardiotoxicity; Other Endpoints By End User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies; Chemical and Cosmetics; Contract Research Organizations; Other End Users
Companies Featured
- Simulations Plus Inc. Certara Inc. Schrodinger Inc. Merative LP (formerly IBM Watson Health) BIOVIA (a Dassault Systemes company) Cyprotex Evalueserve Holding AG Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Eurofins Scientific SE Charles River Laboratories International Standigm Schrodinger Certara Recursion Pharmaceuticals Chemaxon Insilico Medicine ArisGlobal Valo Health NVIDIA Corporation PharmCADD Syntekabio AIGEN Sciences Pharmaron Syngene International Ltd BIOVIA SyntheticGestalt Simulations Plus Exscientia plc Lhasa Limited BenevolentAI Causaly Ardigen Molecular Devices LLC Instem Medidata Solutions Inc.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Predictive Toxicology Market
