Jackson-Triggs Proves Moderation Can Be Delicious

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's top wine brand*, Jackson-Triggs, is redefining how Canadians enjoy a glass with the debut of its first-ever 0% alcohol wine, joining the re-imagined Light collection that now has 25% less alcohol. Responding to the growing demand for moderation-friendly drinks that don't sacrifice flavour, Jackson-Triggs is introducing a full selection of wines that deliver the taste Canadians know and love.

New data from Jackson-Triggs reveals that nearly two-thirds (65%) of Canadian drinkers are planning to moderate their alcohol consumption in 2026, officially making moderation a movement rather than a moment. With it comes a new benchmark: moderation options must deliver uncompromising flavour and a great taste experience.

In fact, 73 per cent of Canadians who drink alcohol (aged 19+) say taste is most important to them when considering a light or non-alcoholic beverage. With this launch, Jackson-Triggs puts flavour at the forefront-crafting wines that prove“less” can still taste like“more”. With full flavours, vibrant aromas and the craftsmanship Canadians trust, these new non-alcoholic and light wines redefine what moderation can taste like.

“We heard from Canadians that there was an opportunity to deliver exceptional taste in no and low alcohol wines, and we're excited to have Jackson-Triggs lead the way,” says Jordan Mascarenhas, Director, Product, Brand & Growth Marketing at Arterra Wines Canada.“These new wines were crafted to bring the signature Jackson-Triggs taste Canadians know and trust, now available in lighter options”.

At the heart of these new 0% and Light wines is great taste. The trusted and award-winning flavour that's made Jackson-Triggs a household favourite, reimagined for every occasion. Whether you're unwinding after work, hosting friends, or taking a break from alcohol, there's now a bottle of Jackson-Triggs for every moment.

Tasting Notes:



Jackson-Triggs 0% Sauvignon Blanc - Passion fruit and tropical aromas meet notes of candied lemon, pear and honey.

Jackson-Triggs 0% Rosé - Fresh strawberry and raspberry notes are complemented by hints of citrus and a crisp finish.



Jackson-Triggs Proprietors' Selection Light Pinot Grigio – Zesty lime, crisp apple, and luscious pear, rounded out by a touch of floral notes for a crisp finish.



Jackson-Triggs Proprietors' Selection Light Cabernet Sauvignon - Juicy blackberry and ripe plum, layered with hints of vanilla and toasted oak for a smooth finish.

Jackson-Triggs Proprietors' Selection Light Rosé - Ripe strawberry and juicy cherry, layered with a hint of golden honey for a refreshing finish.

Jackson-Triggs' new 0% wines are available now in select markets across Ontario including the Wine Rack, private retailers in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, with national availability expanding in 2026. Jackson-Triggs' Light portfolio is available in the majority of provinces across Canada.

About Jackson-Triggs Wines

Jackson-Triggs is Canada's #1 wine brand*, proudly Canadian-owned and operated for more than 30 years. The Proprietors' Selection portfolio features smooth, flavourful wines crafted to deliver quality and consistency across a wide range of varietals and formats. Known for its approachable style and great taste at exceptional value, Jackson-Triggs continues to be a trusted favourite among Canadians nationwide. Learn more at.

Methodology

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on October 9th, 2025, with 1,515 randomly selected Canadian adults who are of legal drinking age and are Maru Voice Canada online panelists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

*Based on wine sales by brand in the Canadian market in the past 12 months.