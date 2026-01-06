Thermoplastic Composites Market Size Is Poised To Reach USD 54.03 Billion By 2033 Owing To The Increasing Use Of Lightweight Materials In Automotive Industry Globally SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Thermoplastic Composites Market size is estimated at USD 29.60 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 54.03 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.83% during 2026-2033. Growth in the market for thermoplastic composites is being driven by the automotive and aerospace and military industries' increased usage of lightweight, recyclable innovative materials.

The size of the U.S. thermoplastic composites market is estimated at USD 5.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.36% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 9.94 billion. The expansion of the thermoplastic composites market is fueled by an increase in orders from the automotive and aerospace industries.









Surging Demand for Lightweight and Recyclable Materials in Automotive and Aerospace Application to Augment Market Growth Globally

The market expansion of thermoplastic composites has been aided by the need for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly materials to be used in the automotive and aerospace industries. These composites have excellent specific stiffness, corrosion resistance, and recyclability, all of which align with global emission regulations. The industry is expanding as a result of manufacturers favoring thermoplastic composites over thermosets because of their faster processing and reusability.

Thermoplastic Composites Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Matrix Type

Polypropylene (PP) led with 38.24% share in 2025 due to its cost-effective and processable nature along with high strength properties, mainly in automotive and construction industries. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) was the fastest growing with a CAGR of 6.10% owing to its excellent thermal stability and chemical resistance in aerospace & medical application.

By Application

Automotive & Transportation dominated with 39.74% share in 2025 driven by growing electric vehicle manufacturing and favorable dynamics towards low weight sustainable materials globally. Aerospace & Defense was the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.83% as it enjoys enhanced design flexibility, recyclability.

By Form

Sheets & Plates led with 41.60% share in 2025 as they are extensively used for structural, automobile and construction components where rigidity and dimensional integrity is required. Pellets was the fastest growing with a CAGR of 8.21% due to automation-friendly molding methods.

By Reinforcement Type

Glass Fiber held 46.30% share in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, durability and mechanical performance in high volume sectors including automotive and consumer goods. Carbon Fiber was the fastest growing with a CAGR of 9.27% due to its amazing strength-to-weight and rigidity properties.

On the Basis of Region, Asia Pacific Leads the Market in 2025; North America is the Fastest-Growing Region in the Market Over 2026-2033

The strong automotive and industrial sectors in the area drove product demand, allowing Asia Pacific to dominate the thermoplastic composites market in 2025 and hold a 40.35% revenue share. Rapid urbanization and infrastructural development in China, India, Japan, and South Korea boost material demand. North America is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Thermoplastic Composites Market over 2026-2033, with a projected CAGR of 8.48% due to aerospace, defense and automotive development.

Thermoplastic Composites Market Recent Developments



In April 2025, BASF unveiled extensively recycled thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polyamide products with a reduced product carbon footprint (PCF) at the PU TECH event, enabling up to 52% GHG reduction in a synthetic-leather automotive seat. In January 2025, Celanese expanded its strategic partnership with distributor Biesterfeld to include multiple long-fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFT) product families, enhancing market access across EMEA and strengthening its engineered polymers portfolio.

