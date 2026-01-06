Rita & Alex Hillman Foundation Announces 2026 Grant Opportunities In Three Nursing-Driven Innovation Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Foundation increases award opportunities in select programs

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation (RAHF) today announced newly expanded funding opportunities for three of its premier initiatives: the Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI), the Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI), and the Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) programs. The latest Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for these programs reflect the Foundation's steadfast commitment to supporting nursing-driven interventions that improve the health and healthcare of all people, especially marginalized populations.

“When nurses innovate, everyone benefits – patients, families, and communities,” said Ahrin Mishan, Executive Director of The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation.“That's why it's incumbent on us, especially at a time when critical funding is under threat, to seed the field as broadly as we can.”

Funding pipeline for nursing-driven innovation

Through a suite of interconnected programs, the Foundation has created a pipeline to nurture innovation by supporting work at different phases of development – from newly imagined ideas to well-established solutions.



The Hillman Emergent Innovation (HEI) program accelerates the development of bold, early-stage (untested or minimal evidence) interventions.

Up to ten (10) grants of $50,000 each for work lasting 12-18 months will be awarded this year.



The Hillman Emergent Innovation: Serious Illness and End of Life (HSEI) program supports the development of innovative, pre-evidence interventions that seek to improve outcomes in serious illness and end of life care. ​

The program is entering its sixth year of philanthropic partnership with The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations (AVDF), whose increased contribution has expanded available funding this year.

Up to eleven (11) grants of $50,000 each for work lasting 12-18 months will be awarded this year.



The Hillman Innovations in Care (HIC) program advances innovative, evidence-based interventions that show strong potential for broad replicability and are ready to grow.

Up to four (4) grants of $250,000 each for work lasting two years will be awarded this year – double the number of HIC awards given in previous cycles.

The Hillman Innovation Dissemination (HID) program amplifies the scaling efforts of established models of care. Each year, a single $200,000 grant is awarded to support work over a 12-24-month period. Proposals for the HID program are accepted by invitation only.



Who should apply and when

‍Believing that transformative ideas are as likely to come from community health clinics as they are from major academic research centers, the Foundation welcomes applications from organizations across the spectrum of care and from practitioners with a range of backgrounds.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review this year's Requests for Proposals and to register for an optional informational webinar at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

The period for submitting Letters of Intent for the HEI, HSEI, and HIC programs is from January 6 to February 20, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.

About The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation

The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation advances bold, nursing-driven innovations that promote equitable, person-centered, and trustworthy care. It is committed to helping ignite and develop game-changing interventions and cultivating a vibrant ecosystem of nurse innovators, grantees, and partners dedicated to building a healthier future for all. For more information, please visit .

