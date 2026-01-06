403
BMW ALPINA: Launch Of The New Exclusive BMW Group Brand
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Tradition meets future. Given the storied history of the brand, the BMW Group is aware of its tremendous responsibility and committed to making the new BMW ALPINA chapter one that meets the highest expectations. The new wordmark provides a first indication. It radiates clarity, calm and confidence. Positioned at the centre of the rear, it underlines the standalone character of the new exclusive brand and its independent personality within the BMW Group. It is consciously inspired by the brand's asymmetrical wordmark from the 1970s. The elegant, contemporary design provides a link between history and future. New direction for modern exclusivity. BMW ALPINA vehicles are manufactured according to rigorous standards for materials selection and craftsmanship. They fulfil the most demanding expectations in terms of visuals, acoustics and feel. Moreover, buyers can choose from a remarkable portfolio of bespoke options. These ensure that every BMW ALPINA has its own, unmistakeable character. Each vehicle will be an exclusive object for connoisseurs in pursuit of the extraordinary, without compromises on performance, comfort and individuality.
-
Rights to Alpina brand transferred to BMW Group on 1 January 2026
The brand embraces history and future alike, as represented in its new wordmark
Striking a balance between superior ride comfort and maximum performance
Focus on individual customer requirements
