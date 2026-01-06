BMW ALPINA: Launch Of The New Exclusive BMW Group Brand



Rights to Alpina brand transferred to BMW Group on 1 January 2026

The brand embraces history and future alike, as represented in its new wordmark

Striking a balance between superior ride comfort and maximum performance Focus on individual customer requirements

Munich. The transfer of the Alpina trademark rights on 1 January 2026 marks the launch of BMW ALPINA as an exclusive standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella. The initial focus will be on brand activation. Key elements of the BMW ALPINA brand are its unique balance of maximum performance and superior ride comfort, combined with hallmark driving characteristics. This is complemented by an exclusive portfolio of bespoke options and custom materials along with unmistakeable details.

Tradition meets future.

Given the storied history of the brand, the BMW Group is aware of its tremendous responsibility and committed to making the new BMW ALPINA chapter one that meets the highest expectations. The new wordmark provides a first indication. It radiates clarity, calm and confidence. Positioned at the centre of the rear, it underlines the standalone character of the new exclusive brand and its independent personality within the BMW Group. It is consciously inspired by the brand's asymmetrical wordmark from the 1970s. The elegant, contemporary design provides a link between history and future.

New direction for modern exclusivity.

BMW ALPINA vehicles are manufactured according to rigorous standards for materials selection and craftsmanship. They fulfil the most demanding expectations in terms of visuals, acoustics and feel. Moreover, buyers can choose from a remarkable portfolio of bespoke options. These ensure that every BMW ALPINA has its own, unmistakeable character. Each vehicle will be an exclusive object for connoisseurs in pursuit of the extraordinary, without compromises on performance, comfort and individuality.