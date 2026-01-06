$18.36 Bn Floating Offshore Wind Power Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|249
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$219.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$18360 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|55.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Coverage:
- Market dynamics including size and growth patterns. Regional and country-wise market breakdowns. Segmentation by components such as Mooring Systems, Platforms, Subsea Cables, and Turbines. Technological insights into Floating Wind Turbines and Hydrodynamic Structures.
Market Segmentation:
- Component: Mooring Systems; Platforms; Subsea Cables; Turbines Technology: Floating Wind Turbine; Hydrodynamic Floating Structure; Other Technologies Water Depth: Shallow Water; Transitional Water; Deep Water Turbine Capacity: Up to 3 MW; 3 MW - 5 MW; Above 5 MW Application: Hydrogen Production; Off-Grid Power Generation; Utility-Scale Power Generation
Companies Featured
- Equinor ASA Orsted A/S Vestas Wind Systems A/S GE Vernova Siemens Energy AG (Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA) RWE AG TotalEnergies?SE BW Ideol Saipem S.p.A. Ocean Winds (OW) China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Mingyang Smart Energy Shanghai Electric Group China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) CSSC Haizhuang Windpower Japan Blue Energy (JB Energy) Toda Corporation Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sumitomo Corporation TEPCO Renewable Power JERA Co., Inc. Marubeni Corporation Obayashi Corporation Hitachi Zosen Corporation Korea Floating Wind (KF Wind) Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. Doosan Enerbility SK E&S Co. Ltd. Hanwha Ocean (formerly DSME) Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC) CS Wind Posco E&C EDF Renouvelables Saitec Offshore Technologies IberBlue Wind Iberdrola EDF Renewables Shell plc TotalEnergies Principle Power Hexicon Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Technip Energies Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Northland Power, Inc. DP Energy RWE BW Ideol AS American Offshore Energy (AOE) ECO TLP Octopus Energy Generation Principle Power Inc. TotalEnergies SE Avangrid Inc. Excipio Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy
