This Valentine's Day, Wilton Encourages Home Bakers To Create Sweet Moments From Scratch, With Love
From nostalgic cookies with a twist to show-stopping cakes perfect for sharing, Wilton's Valentine's Day collection is all about celebrating love through homemade baking - whether you're baking for kids, friends, classmates, or that special someone.
“Valentine's Day is about making people feel special, and there's something incredibly meaningful about baking from scratch just for them,” said John Hollfelder, Sr. Manager, Brand & Product at Wilton.“These recipes are designed to be fun, approachable, and easy to personalize - so every treat feels as thoughtful as the person you're making it for.”
Sweet Valentine's Day Recipes to Try
Wilton's Valentine-inspired recipes are designed to be fun, approachable, and full of charm:
- Stuffed Conversation Heart Cookies
Homemade Valentine Fortune Cookies
Heart-Shaped Cake
Must-Have Valentine's Baking Essentials
To bring these recipes to life, Wilton recommends a few Valentine's baking staples:
- Wilton Candy Melts®
- Wilton Cookie Icing
- Wilton Sprinkles
- Wilton Premium 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set
Whether you're decorating cookies with kids, surprising a loved one with a homemade cake, or packaging treats for friends and neighbors, Wilton believes the most meaningful gifts are the ones made from the heart by hand.
This Valentine's Day, celebrate with recipes and products that help you bake love into every bite. For recipes, inspiration, and Valentine's baking essentials, visit.
About Wilton Brands
Since 1929, Wilton has been a pioneer in bakeware, cake decorating and education with a commitment to make baking and decorating accessible and enjoyable for all. Today, Wilton continues to champion adding sparkle and fun to any occasion with an array of renowned baking and decorating products in over 105 countries and skill-building classes at the Wilton Sweet Studio. From beginning bakers to advanced professionals, Wilton's expansive product line and expert guidance are designed to help anyone create sweeter moments. Be inspired at .
Media Contact:
Abby Penich
...
(630) 212-2229
