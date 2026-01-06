The Majority Of IT Professionals In The UAE Show Openness To Cyber Immunity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The cybersecurity landscape in the UAE is evolving rapidly, with organizations seeking more robust ways to protect their digital assets. A recent global study conducted by Kaspersky reveals a growing shift toward proactive security strategies, particularly the adoption of Secure by Design development and Cyber Immunity – an innovative approach that embeds resilience directly into system architecture.

The study highlights that 94% of cybersecurity professionals in the UAE are familiar with Secure by Design development. This methodology integrates security into the very fabric of a system from its inception, rather than treating it as an afterthought. Such an approach is already employed in high-stakes industries like aerospace, where security cannot be bolted on later – it must be intrinsic. Despite its advantages, however, adoption has been slow due to challenges related to standardization and cost.

Cyber Immunity is the next frontier in cybersecurity

Building on Secure by Design principles, Cyber Immunity takes cybersecurity a step further by creating systems that inherently resist attacks without the need for constant patching or additional security layers. The study reveals that most experts are familiar with Cyber Immunity but interpret it differently. When asked what they associate with the term, 78% linked it to Secure by Design systems that remain resilient under attack, while 64% viewed it as a combination of technology and policy measures that block cybercriminal access. Another 40% connected it to highly skilled cybersecurity teams, indicating that while awareness is high, a unified understanding is still developing.

The growing demand for proactive security

One of the most striking findings is the optimism surrounding inherently secure systems. Over half of respondents (70%) believe it is already possible or definitely achievable to design systems capable of withstanding cyberattacks without relying on additional security solutions. Another 24% think it might be possible, reflecting openness to this idea despite some uncertainty. This shift in mindset aligns with a broader industry trend: traditional reactive security measures are no longer sufficient. With AI-powered threats and increasingly sophisticated attacks, organizations need solutions that do more than just detect breaches-they must prevent them by design.

Integrating Cyber Immunity into security strategies

The study emphasizes that resilience, expertise, and flexibility will define the next generation of cybersecurity. While Secure by Design provides the methodology, Cyber Immunity represents the ultimate goal-systems so robust that they minimize reliance on external defenses.

“For companies looking ahead, Cyber Immunity offers more than just protection - it brings clear business benefits. When systems are built to be secure from the ground up, there's less need for constant updates, patches, and extra security tools. That means fewer costs, less strain on IT teams, and stronger, more reliable protection over time,” said Dmitry Lukiyan, Head of KasperskyOS Business Unit.

Most importantly in today's threat landscape, Cyber Immunity offers robust protection against next-generation challenges - including AI-driven attacks capable of outmaneuvering traditional security measures. When security becomes an intrinsic property of system architecture rather than an external addition, businesses gain more than just protection-they secure a competitive market advantage. This proactive approach future-proofs critical infrastructure, enabling organizations to operate confidently even as threats evolve. It transforms cybersecurity from a defensive necessity into a strategic differentiator that accelerates digital transformation while mitigating risk.

As the cybersecurity environment becomes more complex, Cyber Immunity is emerging as a vital strategy. Organizations that adopt it now will not only enhance their protection but also position themselves ahead of the curve in an increasingly volatile digital world.

