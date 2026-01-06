$199.67 Bn Ice Cream Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|348
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$105.83 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$199.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Chapters Include
- Market Introduction and Characteristics Key Trends: Future Developments in Ice Cream Market Growth Analysis: PESTEL Framework and Market Projections Global Market Size and Growth Forecasts Regional and Country Breakdown: Market Values and Share Comparisons Market Segmentation: Analysis by Type, Flavor, Packaging, Category, and Distribution Channel Regional Market Analysis: Growth and Share Comparison Competitive Landscape: Market Shares and Company Profiles Recent Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis Opportunities and Strategies: Target Market Growth and Expansion Tactics
Companies Featured
- Nestle S.A Froneri International Limited Mars Inc. Ferrero Group (Wells Enterprises Inc.) Inspire Brands Inc. (Baskin-Robbins, Inc.) Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd. (Meiji Co., Ltd.) Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd. Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. Unilever Global Arun Icecreams General Mills Danone Lotte India Cremo Ice Cream Amul Amy's Ice Creams Arla Foods Gifford's Ice Cream Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Ben & Jerry's Haagen-Dazs India Aice Group Holdings Kinish Havmor Ice Cream Better Scoop Creamery Co., Ltd PT Campina Ice Cream Industry China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Bulla Dairy Foods Golden North Ice Cream Morinaga & Co., Ltd. Akagi Nyugyo Co., Ltd Blue Seal Ice Cream Kochi Ice Co., Ltd Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd Appolo Ice Cream Co Ltd Mixue Dara's Ice Cream Blue Bell Creameries Turkey Hill Dairy Yasso Graeter's Ice Cream Baskins Robbins Van Den Casteele Louis Fouquet Eiscafe Grupo Alacant Beau's Gelato Wall's General Mills, Inc. Mlekovita (Poland) Inmarko The Kroger Co Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams Eclipse Foods Unilever USA Nestle Global Gay Lea Foods Chapman's Marble Slab Creamery Foothills Creamery PreGel Canada Kibon Cold Roll Pure Ice Cream Nemat Ice Cream Akbar Mashti Ice Cream Anita Gelato Mado Yole Supreme Ice Cream Dairy-Bell
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Ice Cream Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment