$199.67 Bn Ice Cream Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ice Cream Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global ice cream market has showcased notable growth, reaching $105.83 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.60% from 2019. The market trajectory is predicted to extend to $143.38 billion by 2029 with a 6.26% CAGR and further to $199.67 billion by 2034, growing at 6.85%.

This growth is propelled by expanded foodservice industries, increased consumer spending on convenience foods, and a surging demand for confectionery and packaged goods. Conversely, challenges such as raw-material price volatility and labor shortages have tempered progress.

Future market catalysts include the expansion of dairy farming, enhanced cold-chain logistics, and the proliferation of food delivery platforms, although factors such as seasonal demand fluctuations, rising health consciousness, and trade dynamics may impede growth. Western Europe leads the market, capturing 42.69% of the total in 2024. Notably, Middle East and Africa are projected to be the fastest-growing regions, both registering CAGRs of around 9.5%.

The competitive landscape is concentrated, with the top 10 companies, such as Magnum Ice Cream and Nestle S.A., commanding 34.76% of the market share. The market is segmented by type, flavor, packaging, category, and distribution channels, reflecting diverse consumer preferences. Impulse ice cream emerged as the dominant type, accounting for 53.90% of the 2024 market, while the artisanal segment shows the fastest growth potential, at a 7.56% CAGR through 2029.

Chocolate remains the leading flavor, with 34.40% market share, yet the fruit segment is growing rapidly at 7.89% CAGR. Packaging trends favor cups at 31.38%, but cones are expected to see 8.54% growth. The dairy segment dominates by category at 83.75%, although non-dairy alternatives lead in growth potential with a 10.33% CAGR. Distribution is led by hypermarkets and supermarkets, making up 39.73% of sales, though online retailers are growing fast, marked by a 12.99% CAGR.

Strategic growth opportunities are varied, with significant gains anticipated in impulse ice cream, vanilla-flavored products, and cone packaging by 2029. Companies are advised to leverage artificial intelligence for product innovation, emphasize sustainable ingredients, and cater to evolving consumer demands toward health and cultural authenticity. Notably, the UK market alone is expected to gain $6.6 billion.

Key strategies include expanding capabilities through new product launches and strategic partnerships. Analysts recommend focusing on AI-driven production, premium boutique tubs, and fast-growing segments like artisanal and fruit-flavored ice creams. Embracing non-dairy options and online channels will also capitalize on emerging trends. By adhering to these strategies, companies can position themselves for sustained market leadership in the vibrant global ice cream industry.

Key Attributes