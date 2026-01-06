Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Global Market Report 2025-2029 And Long-Term Forecast To 2034 Featuring Huawei, Daikin Industries, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, And Fujitsu
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Hardware; Software; Services By Cooling Technique: Air-Based Cooling; Liquid-Based Cooling; Immersion Cooling; Chilled Water Systems; Other Techniques By Application: Launch Operations; Mission Control; Satellite Communication; Data Processing By End-User: Government Space Agencies; Commercial Spaceports; Military; Other End-Users
Companies Featured
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Daikin Industries Ltd. Schneider Electric Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Fujitsu Limited Johnson Controls International plc Eaton Corporation Trane Technologies plc Emerson Electric Co. Delta Electronics Inc. Vertiv Group Corp. Stulz GmbH Munters Group AB Submer Technologies Asetek A/S Green Revolution Cooling CoolIT Systems LiquidStack Iceotope Asperitas
Data Center Cooling for Spaceport Market
