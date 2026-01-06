Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Global Market Report 2025-2029 And Long-Term Forecast To 2034 Featuring Huawei, Daikin Industries, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, And Fujitsu

Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling for Spaceport Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The data center cooling market for spaceports is experiencing rapid growth. From a valuation of $1.1 billion in 2024, it is expected to reach $1.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

This growth is spurred by rising thermal challenges in high-density launch systems, increased need for redundancy in mission simulations, complex space traffic data centers, and cryogenic systems integration. Market size could grow to $2.06 billion by 2029, driven by demand for spaceport data infrastructure, efficient cooling technologies, and investments in spaceport operations. Foreseen advancements include liquid immersion systems, AI-driven thermal management, and modular infrastructures integrating renewable energy.

The surge in commercial satellite launches is fueling the market expansion. These satellites, integral for communications and data transmission, necessitate efficient ground data processing and thermal management. In May 2025, the Satellite Industry Association reported a historic 259 launches in 2024, deploying 2,695 satellites, a record increase that boosted global launch revenues by 30%, amounting to $9.3 billion. This trend underscores the escalating demand for data center cooling solutions at spaceports.

FAA-licensed space activities, primarily driven by the commercial space sector, are projected to bolster the data center cooling market. As space activities intensify under regulatory standards, cooling systems become critical in ensuring operational reliability for telemetry, launch controls, and other mission-critical functions. Spaceport America's Annual Report in February 2025 highlighted a 25.6% growth in FAA-licensed launches in 2024, which is set to further stimulate the market.

The global proliferation of spaceport facilities is enhancing demand for specialized cooling. With commercial space activities expanding, more launch infrastructure is needed, heightening the need for efficient thermal management solutions. According to the Space Foundation in April 2023, proposed spaceports have surged by 48% over four years, driven by national policies to attract space industries.

Key players in this burgeoning market include Huawei Technologies, Daikin Industries, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, and Fujitsu Limited, among others. North America was the largest market region in 2024, with significant shares also in Asia-Pacific and Europe. Notably, recent global trade tensions and tariffs are impacting the data center infrastructure sector, prompting firms to enhance domestic chip manufacturing and diversify supplier networks.

The data center cooling for spaceport market report provides comprehensive statistics, trends, and insights necessary for stakeholders to thrive in this growing industry. The report covers various market segments and explores future forecasts. Available regions include Asia-Pacific, North and South America, and Europe, with detailed country-specific data for Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more.

Key Attributes: