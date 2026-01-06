Blaze Pizza Turns Up The Protein With New Limited-Time“Protein-Zza,” Meeting Growing Demand For GLP-1-Friendly Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Year. New Fuel. Blaze reframes pizza as performance-driven fuel with bold protein counts, craveable flavor, and total customization.

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer interest in high-protein, GLP-1-friendly menu options continues to rise across the restaurant industry, Blaze Pizza is providing guests with a new, craveable option designed to satisfy tastebuds without compromise: the Protein-zza.

Launching January 7, Blaze's Protein-zza is crafted with a cauliflower crust and topped with shredded mozzarella, a double portion of grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms, fresh basil, and finished with a buffalo sauce drizzle. The Protein-zza delivers an impressive 56 grams of protein per pizza, nearly 10 grams per slice.

The Protein-zza joins Blaze's already protein-forward lineup, including the brand's popular Carnivore Pizza, which delivers 60 grams of protein per pizza. Served on Blaze's scratch-made dough, the Carnivore features a hearty mix of pepperoni, julienned ham, and crumbled meatballs, finished with a balsamic drizzle; the ultimate meat-heavy, protein-packed signature option.

As a build-your-own pizza concept, Blaze Pizza has always empowered guests to“Protein Your Way.” Guests can easily hack their orders to hit specific nutritional goals by loading up on premium proteins like chicken, pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, or plant-based toppings, alongside fresh vegetables, cheeses, and sauces. Flavor-forward finishes like buffalo drizzles, balsamic drizzles, and fresh basil ensure that every protein-packed pizza still delivers bold taste.

“Today's guests want meals that work for their lifestyles, whether that means prioritizing protein, following GLP-1-friendly habits, or simply eating more mindfully,” said Casey Terrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza.“With the Protein-zza and our existing menu, Blaze Pizza proves that high protein doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavor, choice, or indulgence.”

Whether guests are seeking high-protein meals, GLP-1-friendly options, or simply a crave-worthy pizza made their way, Blaze Pizza continues to lead the fast-casual pizza category with menu innovation, transparency, and unmatched customization.

The Protein-zza is available for a limited time at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide.

ABOUT BLAZE PIZZA

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 250 restaurants across 30-plus states and three countries. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind“fast-fire'd” guest experience and superior-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and customer satisfaction, and has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers. Visit for additional information and follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @BlazePizza.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Blaze Pizza

949.981.0757

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at