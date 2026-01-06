$60+ Bn AI-Powered Simulation And Digital Twins Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|347
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$3.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$62.16 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|31.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Solution; Services By Type of Digital Twin: Product, Process, System, Human, City and Infrastructure, Other Types By Deployment Model: Cloud-Based, On-Premises By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, Retail, Others
Companies Featured
- Siemens AG Microsoft Corp. Nvidia Corp. SAP SE International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) GE Vernova / GE Digital Dassault Systemes SE PTC Inc. ABB Ltd. Ansys Inc. Geminum SimWell Tigernix Australia Neara 51World Varadise Altair Engineering Inc. Cerexio VMS Solutions Cloudworx Drishya AI Twyn Reality Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Twinit Technologies Private Limited E8 Co., Ltd Beamo Fujitsu Sweco UK Thales Group GE Vernova NVIDIA IBM Corporation SMS group Vias3D HEALWELL Sifio Health Altis Labs Ontrak SimBioSys Canada Verto Health ThoughtWire ANSYS Microsoft PTC, Inc. Rockwell Automation Duality AI LlamaZOO VEERUM ADL Digital Lab Argentonia S.R.L Elipse Software MindSIM AlgoCell TEKNOPAR Aronia Digital Twin Group QuantHealth SkillReal Aramco Digital FusionAI MDaaS Global Netcare
