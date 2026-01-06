TRÓS Greek Street Food Expands Harrison With Beer, Happy Hour, Soccer Watch Parties, And Local Favorites

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TRÓS Greek Street Food is deepening its roots in Harrison with a series of new offerings that elevate the fast-casual experience the brand is known for. Already celebrated for bold Greek flavors, fresh ingredients, and a loyal neighborhood following, the Harrison location is now enhancing its guest experience with beer, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, half-price Happy Hour specials, soccer watch parties, and long-standing community favorites like the $8 Gyro Special and Chicken Skewers.

Located at 811 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ 07029, TRÓS Harrison has become a reliable destination for lunch, dinner, and early evening gatherings for residents, local workers, and visitors.

Beer & RTDs Now Available

The addition of beer and RTDs represents a natural evolution for the Harrison location. Designed to pair seamlessly with Greek street food, the beverage lineup gives guests a more relaxed and social dining option, perfect for unwinding after work, meeting friends, or enjoying a casual night out.

The drink selection is intentionally approachable and complements TRÓS staples such as gyros, souvlaki, bowls, and shareable plates. This enhancement has transformed the restaurant from a quick-service establishment into a comfortable setting where guests can spend more time and appreciate the ambiance.

Half-Price Happy Hour: A New Weekday Favorite

Building on the expanded beverage menu, TRÓS Harrison has introduced a Half-Price Happy Hour, quickly becoming a weekday staple.

Monday–Friday | 5 PM–8 PM

50% off all beer, wine, and a variety of flavored RTDs, including Espresso Martinis, flavored vodka seltzers, and the Cucumber Lemongrass Mule, to name a few.

Created with the local community in mind, Happy Hour appeals to office workers winding down, residents meeting friends, and anyone looking for an affordable way to enjoy quality food and drinks. Paired with TRÓS menu favorites, it has helped position the restaurant as a consistent after-work destination, not just a lunch spot.

Soccer Watch Parties & Community Engagement

Harrison's strong soccer culture has made TRÓS a natural gathering place for fans. The restaurant has already hosted multiple soccer watch parties, bringing together supporters for lively, communal game-day experiences.

With Sports Illustrated Stadium just a few blocks away, TRÓS offers a convenient pre- and post-event option for fans attending matches, concerts, and other major events. Groups can easily gather for food, drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere before heading to the stadium or after the final whistle.

The $8 Gyro Special: A Local Classic

While new offerings continue to expand the experience, TRÓS Harrison remains committed to the value-driven specials that built its loyal following, especially the beloved $8 Gyro Special.

$8 Gyro Special

Monday–Friday | 11 AM–6 PM

Available at Harrison and Jersey City locations

This weekday favorite continues to draw lunch crowds and early diners, offering exceptional value without compromising quality.

Greek Street Food, Done Right

At its core, TRÓS Harrison delivers fresh, bold Greek street food prepared with consistency and care. The menu features marinated meats grilled to order, build-your-own bowls, vibrant spreads, crisp salads, and thoughtfully composed plates that balance flavor and portion.

The fast-casual format ensures efficiency while maintaining high standards, making TRÓS equally appealing for quick meals, casual dinners, and group outings tied to Happy Hour or watch parties.

A Restaurant Built for the Community

TRÓS Harrison fits naturally into the neighborhood, serving residents, commuters, and visiting fans with a space that reflects the brand's clean, modern aesthetic while remaining warm and approachable.

By combining reliable food quality with drinks, events, and specials tailored to local demand, the Harrison location has become more than a restaurant. It is a familiar and trusted part of the community.

Part of a Growing Brand with Local Focus

As TRÓS expands across New Jersey, each location is designed to reflect its surroundings. Harrison exemplifies this approach by offering the consistency of a growing brand while maintaining a strong local connection through its specials, events, and proximity to major attractions.

With beer and RTDs now available, half-price Happy Hour, soccer watch parties, close access to Sports Illustrated Stadium, and the ever-popular $8 Gyro Special, TRÓS Harrison continues to evolve while staying true to what made it successful.

Visit TRÓS Greek Street Food – Harrison

📍 811 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ 07029

🌐