Himachal Imposing Illegal Burden Of Rs 500 Crore On BBMB: Punjab Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal on Tuesday slammed the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government for imposing a "baseless and illegal financial burden" of Rs 500 crore on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), calling it a brazen assault on federal principles and a direct conspiracy against the state's interests.

Goyal said that the so-called“new cess” has no legal foundation whatsoever and is nothing but another example of the Congress' habitual high-handedness.

He reminded that earlier the Himachal government had attempted to impose a water cess, which was challenged and ultimately withdrawn due to its illegality.

"After failing in their water cess attempt, the Congress government has now cooked up another dubious levy. No one knows which law they have invoked, where this tax originates from, or under what authority they have arbitrarily assessed the value of land, machinery, and infrastructure on their own," Goyal told the media here.

He said as per available information, even the Himachal Pradesh CM has publicly admitted that he initially planned to impose a four per cent tax but later reduced it to two per cent, and then unilaterally declared Rs 500 crore as their so-called 'tax share' from the BBMB.

Goyal termed this move as completely unconstitutional and illegal.

"Punjab has a major stake in the BBMB, and this arbitrary decision directly harms Punjab's interests. We have formally written to the BBMB, clearly stating that this levy is unlawful and unacceptable. We will pursue this matter relentlessly, before BBMB, in courts, and at every possible forum," he said.

Lashing out at Congress, Goyal said Punjab has historically suffered injustice whenever the Congress was in power. "When the Congress ruled Punjab, and at the Centre, Punjab's waters were looted. Today, the same Congress mindset has resurfaced through the Himachal government. This is the real face of Congress, anti-Punjab and anti-farmer," he added.