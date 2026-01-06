PMBJP, PLI, PRIP Scheme Major Boosts To Indian Pharma Industry In 2025: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The Indian pharma industry in 2025 saw a major leap with the government's flagship Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), and schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma Medtech Sector (PRIP), the government said on Tuesday.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers stated that under the PMBJP, 2,202 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) were opened in 2025, taking the total number to 17,610 since launch.

These centres, implemented through the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), provide generic versions of branded medicines at affordable prices.

The PMBJP comprises 2,110 medicines, and 315 medical devices and consumables covering 29 therapeutic groups such as anti-infectives, anti-diabetics, cardiovascular, anti-cancers, gastro-intestinal medicines, etc.

"In 2024-25, the PMBI registered sales of Rs 2,022.47 crore, which led to savings of approximately Rs 8,000 crore to the citizens," the ministry said.

"In the current financial year 2025-26, till November, the PMBI has made sales of Rs 1,409.32 crore, which has led to savings of approximately Rs 5,637 crore to the citizens," it added.

The PLI Scheme for pharmaceuticals supports the manufacturing of high-value products like biopharmaceuticals, complex generics, patented/off-patent drugs, orphan, and autoimmune drugs.

"It generated a total sale of Rs 3,08,408.60 crore, including Rs 1,98,509.49 crore in exports since inception till September 2025," the statement said.

Further, investment worth Rs 40,294 crore has also been made under the scheme till September 2025. The amount significantly exceeded the targeted investment of Rs 17,275 crore.

The PLI scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing also helped reduce the import dependence for bulk drugs.

"Thirty per cent of India's overall bulk drug exports and 26.5 per cent of overall formulation exports in FY 2025 have been contributed through production under the scheme," the statement said.

Under the PRIP Scheme, 111 research projects were approved.

Other major initiatives and achievements of the ministry in 2025 include the success of India Medtech Expo 2025, which showcased the end-to-end MedTech ecosystem in the country.

It also reinforced India's position as a global MedTech innovation hub.

Further, the National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) continue to enhance medical education.

The NIPERs were ranked among the top 30 pharmacy institutes in the country, with 40 of its faculty members figuring in the prestigious Stanford Top 2 per cent Scientists List.